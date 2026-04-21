Essex Brownell Welcomes Lindsay Hartman as President

Lindsay Hartman, President of Essex Brownell

This marks another step in the company's growth strategy as it remains positioned to deliver the reliability, quality, and service customers expect.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essex Brownell is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Hartman as President , effective April 16, 2026. This transition reflects the company’s continued growth and its ongoing commitment to strengthening service for customers and partners.As Essex Brownell continues to expand its capabilities and invest in the future, this leadership transition represents an important step forward. The organization remains focused on delivering reliable solutions, building strong partnerships, and enhancing the overall customer experience. With Lindsay’s leadership, Essex Brownell will continue to build on that foundation and further elevate its efforts to serve the market.Lindsay Hartman brings a deep understanding of the electrical and magnet wire industries, along with a strong track record of leadership across marketing, strategy, and product functions.Prior to this role, Lindsay held senior leadership positions within Essex Solutions, including Vice President of Business Strategy and Marketing Director, where she partnered closely with cross functional teams to drive growth initiatives, advance innovation, and deliver results across key markets. She also held key roles at EIS and Rea Magnet Wire, giving her a well-rounded perspective on customer needs and operational excellence in the industry.As President, Lindsay will work closely with teams across the organization to ensure Essex Brownell remains well positioned to deliver the reliability, quality, and service customers expect.Essex Brownell looks forward to this next chapter under Lindsay’s leadership and to continuing to serve customers and partners with even greater focus and impact.___About Essex BrownellEssex Brownell is a global distributor of electrical and industrial materials from a network of trusted suppliers. Through its in-house fabrication division, the company provides custom converting services, so materials arrive production-ready. From magnet wire and electrical insulation to tapes, varnishes, and specialty components, Essex Brownell supports a wide range of markets including automotive, energy, electronics, aerospace, and industrial. Learn more at essexbrownell.com

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