Fireman's Roofing Offers Free Inspections and $1,000 Off New Roofs for North Texas Homeowners

Firefighter-owned Fireman's Roofing offers North Texas homeowners a free roof inspection plus $1,000 off replacement — and urges inspections every two years.

As firefighters, we spent years protecting homes and families. Roofing is the same mission — making sure every North Texas homeowner knows exactly what shape their roof is in.” — Don Scott - CoFounder of Firemans Roofing

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fireman's Roofing & General Contractor LLC, a locally owned roofing company serving McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Plano, Princeton, and Prosper, today announced a new homeowner offer: a no-cost, no-obligation professional roof inspection, plus $1,000 off any full roof replacement . The program is available now to homeowners throughout the company's North Texas service area.The company is also using the announcement to encourage a simple but often-overlooked habit: having your roof professionally inspected at least once every two years.Texas weather is hard on roofs. Between hailstorms, high winds, intense sun, and sudden temperature swings, small issues can turn into expensive problems fast. A routine inspection every other year is one of the easiest ways for homeowners to extend the life of their roof, protect their warranty, and avoid being caught off guard by a leak after the next storm.During a free inspection , Fireman's Roofing technicians evaluate shingles, flashing, vents, seals, and other critical components, and provide homeowners with a clear, honest report — including photos and an explanation of any findings. If a replacement is needed or desired, homeowners can apply the $1,000 discount toward a new roof, including asphalt shingle, metal, and other systems the company installs.Fireman's Roofing was founded by Don Scott and Blake Bearden, lifelong Texans and local firefighters with more than three decades of combined firefighting experience and a background in roofing project management. The company is licensed and certified, BBB-accredited, and a member of the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas (RCAT). It also backs its work with its "Best Warranty" pledge and offers insurance claim assistance for homeowners navigating storm damage.How to Schedule a Free InspectionHomeowners in McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Plano, Princeton, and Prosper can schedule a free inspection by calling (214) 325-7014, emailing don@firemansroofingtexas.com, or visiting firemansroofingtexas.com. The $1,000-off offer applies to new roof replacement projects and can be combined with insurance claim work where applicable.About Fireman's Roofing & General Contractor LLCFireman's Roofing & General Contractor LLC is a McKinney, Texas–based roofing company founded by local firefighters Don Scott and Blake Bearden. The company specializes in roof inspection, repair, replacement, and metal roofing for homeowners across McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Plano, Princeton, and Prosper. Built on a foundation of integrity, service, and craftsmanship, Fireman's Roofing is licensed, BBB-accredited, and an RCAT member. Learn more at firemansroofingtexas.com.Media ContactDon Scott, Co-FounderFireman's Roofing & General Contractor LLCPhone: (214) 325-7014Email: don@firemansroofingtexas.comWebsite: https://firemansroofingtexas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.