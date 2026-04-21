Arkansas Enters Peak Storm Season with 60% Deferred Gutter Maintenance, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Data Shows

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Arkansas quote volume surges 73% above monthly baseline following three FEMA disaster declarations in 14 months

The next storm arrives and the clogged gutters become the source of the damage instead of the defense against it.” — Jonathan D. Byrd I, founder and owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six in 10 Arkansas homeowners requesting gutter service from Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning have not had their systems cleaned in more than one year, according to residential quote-request data released by the company. The data reveals a pattern among homeowners seeking service: the majority enter the state's peak severe weather corridor carrying deferred maintenance that predates the most recent federal disaster declaration.Arkansas has received three federal disaster declarations in 14 months: a Major Disaster for severe storms and tornadoes on March 14-15, 2025 (DR-4865), which produced an EF4 tornado with a 117-mile path; a second Major Disaster for severe storms, tornadoes and flooding from April 2-22, 2025 (DR-4873), covering 39 counties; and an Emergency Declaration for the severe winter storm of January 23-27, 2026 (EM-3636). NOAA Storm Events data show $938.1 million in severe weather property and crop damage attributed to Arkansas over the past decade, driven by 3,657 thunderstorm wind events, 2,230 hail events and 1,517 flash flood events.Clean Pro's service data shows that quote-request volume from Arkansas surged 73% above its monthly baseline in March and April 2026. The deferred-maintenance signal — homeowners reporting their gutters had not been cleaned in more than 12 months — measured 60% across the full dataset. The rate held above 55% even during the spring surge, indicating that the volume increase represents deferred demand converting into action rather than proactive maintenance behavior.The U.S. Forest Service classifies 56% of Arkansas land area as forested — 18.9 million acres dominated by oak-hickory (40%) and loblolly-shortleaf pine (32%). Both species produce heavy seasonal debris loads: oak drops leaves in autumn and catkins in spring, while loblolly pine sheds needles year-round. The combination of high canopy coverage and severe weather frequency can accelerate debris accumulation in residential gutter systems, compounding the consequences of deferred maintenance with each successive storm event."Arkansas homeowners are caught in a cycle the data makes visible," said Jonathan D. Byrd I, founder and owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. "A severe weather event damages the gutter system or overwhelms it with debris. The homeowner defers the cleaning because they are dealing with more visible damage — the roof, the fence, the fallen tree. Then the next storm arrives and the clogged gutters become the source of the damage instead of the defense against it. Three FEMA declarations in 14 months means this cycle has compressed from years into months across central Arkansas." In Little Rock , which accounts for 70% of Clean Pro's Arkansas quote volume and sits within Pulaski County — named in both 2025 federal disaster declarations — the deferred-maintenance concentration is strongest. Outside the central corridor, the Fayetteville and Bentonville area in northwest Arkansas shows a different signature: newer housing stock with shorter maintenance histories but the same canopy-driven debris accumulation that produces failures during high-wind events on the heavily forested Ozark Plateau.The Arkansas Insurance Department advises homeowners that standard policies may exclude water damage when insurers determine it resulted from neglect or deferred maintenance. Commissioner Alan McClain has issued post-storm consumer guidance warning that documentation of maintenance history affects claim outcomes. The Insurance Information Institute reports that the average structural water damage claim is $15,400 — a figure that underscores the financial exposure facing homeowners whose maintenance gaps exceed one year as severe weather season intensifies.Arkansas homeowners who want to understand the cleaning frequency recommended for their specific ZIP code can use Clean Pro's free gutter cleaning frequency tool , which combines 30-year NOAA precipitation data, U.S. Forest Service canopy data and USDA hardiness zone data across 33,538 ZIP codes. Clean Pro serves more than 840 cities across 43 states, including 12 Arkansas communities, with pricing determined by satellite-measured linear footage. Homeowners can learn more at cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.About Clean Pro Gutter CleaningIn business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning operates as the nation's largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.For more information, visit https://cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.

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