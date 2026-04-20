HIP Video Promo Presents: Captains Of Entropy premieres brand new music video 'Ball Under Couch' on BuzzMusic

Captains of Entropy Float Deeper Into Psychedelic Groove Territory on New Single "Ball Under Couch"

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With their debut LP under their belt, the Captains of Entropy have officially set sail. What began as a group of neighborhood buddies in sunny West LA, keyboardist Mike Kanon, bassist Reilly Wareham, and drummer Jason Young found themselves in need of a therapeutic creative outlet as the global pandemic brought life to a halt. Young’s involvement with indie rock staple The Ruse and ongoing solo project Heartour, along with Kanon’s experience as a DJ, gave them a strong foundation for building a diverse discography. Their improvisational jams soon evolved into original material beaming with playfulness, curiosity, and wonder. By the time masks came off and interconnected life resumed, the group was perfectly poised to invite the world into their sanctuary.

The Flea & The Worm positioned this tight-knit trio as endlessly curious navigators of richly textured soundscapes, floating across vast oceans of enchanting rhythms guided by their own internal tides. Now, they are embracing new phases of life, both sonically and personally, diving headfirst into the expressive medium that brought them together not just as friends, but as collaborators and creatives. Recording at the historical Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, they put their own spin on the legendary sounds that inspire them, from 70’s jazz fusion to spaced out 90’s psychedelia, weaving in cinematic flashes of suspense. With their next EP, they continue to blur boundaries, pushing their groove into deeper, more adventurous waters.

In crafting and refining an album to perfection, there are almost always hidden gems slashed from the final track list. While many are left behind in the archives, some are simply too special to gather dust, and “Ball Under Couch” is a perfect example.

Awakening with a luring, fuzzy hum, viewers are swept through the window and into the vibrant home of the visual’s tiny protagonist, Wareham’s dearly departed chihuahua, Rubin. Eyes closed as he soaks up the sun, Rubin lets out a particularly stinky yawn before chasing after the one thing a dog can never resist, a luminous tennis ball whizzing out the door. As he embarks on his animated quest to retrieve it, groove-laden bass guitar and slinking keys set the stage for a fascinating four-legged journey that transcends time, space, and reality altogether.

It took over three months for video collage artist Laura Matikainen to build and arrange the scenes by hand, elevating this eight-minute auditory adventure, recorded in sessions for The Flea & The Worm, into a mind-blowing kaleidoscopic experience. Playing out like a surreal digital scrapbook, viewers follow Rubin through the rhythms of his life, walking through his neighborhood, chewing on bones, and hanging out with the band, while layers upon layers of otherworldly landscapes, creatures, and playful chaos unfold along the way. Though his sixteen (human) years have come to an end, Rubin’s exuberant spirit lives on in this heartfelt homage. As he trots on, tongue out and ears pointed to the sky, he remains a joyful presence, forever warming the hearts of those lucky enough to have known him and those lucky enough to meet him now.

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