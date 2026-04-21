Invest Atlanta Approves $2M Grant for Ambassador Andrew Young Peace Center in Vine City

(L to R) Invest Atlanta Board Member Audra Cunningham, Ambassador Andrew Young, and Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invest Atlanta recently announced the approval of a $2 million Westside Tax Allocation District (TAD) grant to support the development of a transformative peace center in the historic Vine City neighborhood. The project, inspired by the enduring legacy of Ambassador Andrew Young, will serve as a global hub for dialogue, education, and collaboration rooted in the principles of peace, justice, and international cooperation.TAD financing through Invest Atlanta is helping to support the necessary relocation of existing combined sewer overflow (CSO) pipes on the property. The relocation of the existing sewer infrastructure is critical not only to the ultimate design of the Institute but also to the pace at which the $100 million in philanthropic capital can be raised for construction. The project is poised to generate more than $202 million in total economic impact for the area, signaling a significant boost to the local economy.The new Institute will honor Ambassador Young’s lifelong commitment to civil rights and diplomacy while positioning Atlanta as a leading center for thought leadership and global engagement. Designed as a dynamic convening space, the facility will bring together students, scholars, policymakers, and international leaders to engage in meaningful conversations, research, and collaborative problem-solving. “As an Atlantan native, Vine City holds deep historical and cultural significance for Atlanta,” said Mayor Andre Dickens and Board Chair of Invest Atlanta. “This project reflects what’s possible when we invest intentionally in our neighborhoods and honor the leaders who helped shape Atlanta’s values. It’s an investment in Atlanta’s future as a global city and a beacon for equity and innovation. By supporting this peace center, we are not only honoring the legacy of Ambassador Andrew Young but also creating a space that will inspire generations to lead with empathy, understanding, and purpose.”Beyond its global impact, the project is expected to serve as a catalyst for economic revitalization on Atlanta’s Westside. The development will prioritize local hiring, workforce development, and youth engagement, ensuring that the surrounding community directly benefits from the investment.“This investment is about more than relocating infrastructure it’s about paving the way for a transformative project that honors Atlanta’s civil rights legacy while creating lasting economic opportunity on the Westside,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO, Invest Atlanta. “Through the Westside TAD, we can accelerate development, unlock philanthropic investment, and help ensure the Andrew Young International Institute becomes a powerful anchor for education, jobs, and inclusive growth in Historic Vine City.”The Institute will feature immersive educational programming, interactive exhibitions, and strategic global partnerships aimed at addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Its proximity to Atlanta’s renowned academic institutions—including Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, and Georgia Institute of Technology—will foster robust partnerships that expand access to education, internships, and research opportunities for students across the city.“My life has always been a peace institute,” said Ambassador Andrew Young. “People are different and you have to respect their differences. We need a place where people from all walks of life can come together to learn from our history, confront our differences, and provide meaningful community access.”By blending education, culture, and community engagement, the peace center will strengthen neighborhood identity, expand economic opportunity, and further establish Atlanta as a globally connected city committed to progress and inclusion.For information on the Andrew Young International Institute for Peace and Reconciliation visit here. About Invest AtlantaInvest Atlanta is the official economic development authority for the City of Atlanta. Its mission is to shape the city’s future by growing jobs and driving neighborhood investment, elevating the city’s global competitiveness, and advancing development and innovation, that uplifts all residents and businesses.

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