New Book 'Whole Relationships' Reframes Modern Love by Moving Beyond Compatibility to Soul Needs

Whole Relationships Book and Workbook

Challenging traditional views of love and healing, Whole Relationships reveals why wholeness, not love, is the true foundation of a healthy relationship.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when relationship advice is widely accessible yet often fragmented, author and strategist Annette Purkiss introduces a more comprehensive model in her new book, "Whole Relationships: How Imperfect People Create Unbroken Love," now available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.While many popular relationship frameworks focus on communication styles, attachment theory, or compatibility, "Whole Relationships" builds upon these established concepts and extends them, introducing a structured approach centered on self-awareness, relational integrity, and what Purkiss defines as “soul needs.”“Most relationship work stops at behavior,” said Purkiss. “They teach people how to communicate, how to compromise, or how to identify patterns. That’s important but incomplete. If you don’t understand what you actually need at a soul level, you can communicate clearly and still remain unfulfilled.”The book integrates insights from widely recognized psychological and relational models while offering a distinct framework that addresses what many readers experience but struggle to articulate: the gap between connection and true fulfillment.At the core of Whole Relationships are three guiding frameworks •. ARC of Self — cultivating awareness and personal responsibility•. TORCH of Love — redefining how trust, openness, respect, communication, and humility function in real relationships•. Soul Needs — identifying and honoring the deeper drivers of connection, including purpose, personality, perspective, and truthTogether, these frameworks provide readers with a structured pathway from broken patterns to intentional, whole relationships.“Wholeness is often misunderstood,” Purkiss explains. “It’s not perfection, and it’s not simply healing. It’s restoration, where your experiences no longer control your choices, and your needs are no longer ignored or undefined.”The release of "Whole Relationships" includes a full ecosystem of tools designed to support readers beyond the book:• Audiobook edition, now available on Spotify , Apple Books, and major platforms•. Companion workbook, offering guided reflection and application exercises•. Downloadable resources, including the TORCH Language Guide and Whole Life Worksheet•. Live sessions and classes, providing deeper, structured engagement with the materialThis multi-format approach reflects Purkiss’ belief that relational growth requires more than information; it requires intentional practice. “People don’t struggle in relationships because they don’t care,” said Purkiss. “They struggle because they lack clarity, and without clarity, even love can become inconsistent, confusing, or unsustainable.”As conversations around relationships continue to evolve across media, therapy, and digital platforms, Whole Relationships enters the space with a perspective that does not discard existing knowledge, but instead builds upon it, offering readers a more integrated and actionable understanding of love. A companion relationship pattern quiz is available online to help readers discover whether they are operating from a place of wholeness, healing, or hiding in their relationships.The book is now available worldwide. To support application of the whole love principles beyond the page, "Whole Relationships" is accompanied by a suite of guided tools, including live classes, a companion workbook, reflective journal, and downloadable resources designed to help individuals move from awareness to intentional practice.About the Author:Annette Purkiss is a publisher, strategist, and creator of the "Whole Relationships" framework. Through her work, she helps individuals and organizations communicate with clarity, build meaningful connections, and develop structures that reflect both purpose and truth. Her work integrates practical strategy with deeper relational insight, guiding people from awareness to intentional action.Availability:"Whole Relationships: How Imperfect People Create Unbroken Love" is available in:•. Print, ISBN: 978-1-941716-37-3, $18.99•. eBook, ISBN: 978-1-941716-38-0, $9.99•. Audiobook, ISBN: 978-1-941716-48-9, $13.99Learn more or access resources:

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