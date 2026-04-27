FAMILY LAW ATTORNEY VANESSA VÁSQUEZ DE LARA SAYS SHE WILL CONTRIBUTE TO POSITIVE CHANGE IN THE LAW IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Vanessa Vasquez de Lara

Vásquez de Lara, with Dominican roots, vows to empower South Florida’s next generation of lawyers with the tools and motivation to master the law of the future.

I'm running to represent our district with a true understanding of solo and small-firm realities, finally bringing a much-needed family law voice to the state level.” — Vanessa Vasquez de Lara

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 20 years of experience in family law , and a clear mission—to help improve the lives of others—Vanessa Vásquez de Lara, a native of the Dominican Republic, is currently the only woman running for the 5th seat on the 11th Circuit of the Florida Board of Governors, which will on April 7.﻿This board is composed of 52 attorneys and is responsible for managing the rules that govern the future of the law in all its branches within the state. These rules affect all legal professionals, whether they are independent or work in a law firm.“I am running because our district deserves a representative who understands the realities of modern legal practice—especially the challenges faced by solo practitioners and those in small firms—and who will ensure that the voice of the family law community is finally represented at the state level.” Vasquez de Lara noted, adding that many colleagues are unaware of the existence of this government body that governs the rules for attorneys in Florida According to the Florida Bar, there are 115,000 active legal professionals who have openly stated that they are not optimistic about the future of their profession. According to the 2024 Member Opinion Survey by the Florida Bar, approximately 70% of Florida attorneys believe the profession is becoming less desirable, a figure that rises to 80% among attorneys under 35.This is one of the reasons why Vanessa has decided to run for and win the 5th seat on the 11th Circuit of the Florida Board of Governors:“I have built one of the largest family law firms in South Florida with a team of young associates, embracing new technologies and fostering a flexible, supportive work environment. “I understand the challenges we face from navigating new regulations and laws, to setting up daycare facilities in our offices for the new mothers on our teams, to utilizing AI databases for our cases, and growing our practice with a client base that is increasingly distrustful of institutions and expertise,” the attorney noted.“I humbly ask for your support and your vote. With your trust, I will defend our circuit, our profession, and you with firmness, thoughtfulness, and tireless dedication,” she assured.ABOUT VANESSA VASQUEZ DE LARA:Vanessa Vásquez de Lara currently serves on the Executive Board of the General Practice, Independent Practitioners, and Small Firms Section of the Florida Bar. She is the past president for the 2023–2024 term and a current member of the Board of the Coral Gables Bar Association; she co-chairs the Judicial Liaison Committee of the Miami-Dade, Florida Association of Women Lawyers (MDFAWL).Since 2004, she has served on the boards of the Miami-Dade Bar Association—now as a director, member of the Executive Committee, and chair of the Solo and Small Firms Committee—as well as the Dominican American Bar Association. She is also an active member of the Cuban American Bar Association (CABA). Beyond her legal work, she is the founder of the Supreme Scholars Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding educational opportunities for young people.“In all my roles, my mission has always been the same: to elevate our profession, support families, and strengthen our community.”VANESSA VASQUEZ DE LARA• 22+ Years Family Law Experience• Founder & CEO, Vasquez de Lara Law Group• Executive Council Board Member of the General Practice Solo & Small Firm Section of the Florida Bar• 2023–2024 Past President & Current Board Member, Coral Gables Bar Association• Co-Chair of the Judicial Liaison Committee of the Miami Dade Florida Association of Women Lawyers (MDFAWL)• Director and Executive Committee member, Miami-Dade Bar• Chair, Solo/Small Firm Committee, Miami-Dade Bar• Board Member, Dominican American Bar Association• Member, Cuban American Bar Association (CABA)• Founder, Supreme Scholars Foundation (501(c)(3))• University of Miami School of Law, Class of 2002

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.