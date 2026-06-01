P. Ryan Banafshe of BANA LAW, PC Named to 2026 Super Lawyers® List for Personal Injury in California

Super Lawyers 2026 - P. Ryan Banafshe Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney of BANA LAW, PC BANA LAW - Accident & Injury Lawyers

Founder and Managing Attorney P. Ryan Banafshe selected to 2026 Super Lawyers® — a distinction reserved for the top 5% of attorneys in California.

Being named to Super Lawyers is an honor that means a great deal to me because it comes from other lawyers, the people who see our work up close.” — P. Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney, BANA LAW, PC

CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEP. Ryan Banafshe of BANA LAW, PC Named to 2026 Super LawyersList for Personal Injury in CaliforniaFounder and Managing Attorney recognized as a top rated Personal Injury attorney in Los Angeles , California for the second consecutive year — an honor reserved for the top 5% of attorneys in the state.Los Angeles, CA — BANA LAW, PC, a personal injury law firm proudly serving all of California, is proud to announce that Founder and Managing Attorney P. Ryan Banafshe has been selected to the 2026 edition of Super Lawyersas a top rated Personal Injury attorney in Los Angeles, California. This marks Banafshe's second consecutive year of recognition, having been named to the Super Lawyers list in both 2025 and 2026.Super Lawyersis one of the most rigorous and respected attorney rating services in the United States. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in a given state are selected — a distinction that reflects a combination of peer recognition and independent research into an attorney's professional achievements."Being named to Super Lawyers is an honor that means a great deal to me because it comes from other lawyers — the people who see our work up close, across the table, and in the courtroom," said P. Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney of BANA LAW, PC. "I'm grateful for the recognition, but the real credit belongs to our clients, who trust us with the most difficult moments of their lives, and to the team at BANA LAW who fights alongside me for them every day."The Super LawyersSelection ProcessSuper Lawyersuses a patented multiphase selection process that combines peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. Attorneys are evaluated on 12 indicators of professional achievement, including verdicts and settlements, honors and awards, experience, and community involvement. The process is designed to produce a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that clients and other attorneys can rely on when seeking representation.The selection process begins with peer nominations solicited from thousands of attorneys across the state. Candidates are then evaluated on objective indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, and the final list is determined through peer evaluation by top-rated attorneys in similar practice areas. Lawyers cannot pay to be selected, and self-nominations are not accepted. Only attorneys who demonstrate excellence in their practice and earn the respect of their peers make the final list.About P. Ryan Banafshe P. Ryan Banafshe is the Founder and Managing Attorney of BANA LAW, PC , a personal injury firm representing clients throughout California. Licensed to practice in California since 2003, Banafshe has more than 22 years of experience representing individuals and families who have been seriously injured in trucking accidents, motorcycle accidents, auto collisions, pedestrian accidents, slip and fall incidents, and catastrophic injury cases. Over the course of his career, he has helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for injury victims throughout the state.In addition to his Super Lawyers recognition, Ryan has been named to The Best Lawyers in America, AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell — the highest peer rating standard — and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an honor limited to attorneys who have won multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements.A California Personal Injury Firm Committed to Clients StatewideBANA LAW, PC represents individuals and families throughout California in personal injury matters, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle injuries, premises liability, and wrongful death. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles but accepts cases statewide giving injured Californians access to high-caliber personal injury representation regardless of where their accident occurred. The firm's mission is to deliver clear communication, personalized attention, and relentless pursuit of justice from the initial consultation to the final resolution. BANA LAW, PC has built a reputation for combining strong legal skill with unmatched client service, securing multi-million-dollar settlements that allow clients to rebuild their lives after serious accidents.Frequently Asked QuestionsWho at BANA LAW, PC was recognized by Super Lawyersin 2026? P. Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney of BANA LAW, PC, was named to the 2026 Super Lawyerslist as a top rated Personal Injury attorney in Los Angeles, California. This is his second consecutive year of recognition, having also been selected in 2025.What is Super Lawyers? Super Lawyersis a peer-reviewed attorney rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers across the United States. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in a given state are selected through a rigorous multiphase process involving peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluation.How are Super Lawyers selected? The selection process is patented and includes peer nominations, independent research on 12 indicators of professional achievement (including verdicts and settlements, honors, experience, and community involvement), and peer evaluation by top-rated attorneys. Lawyers cannot pay to be selected, and self-nominations are not accepted.Where is BANA LAW, PC located and who does it serve? BANA LAW, PC is a personal injury law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, proudly serving clients throughout all of California.What practice areas does P. Ryan Banafshe handle? Banafshe focuses exclusively on personal injury litigation, representing plaintiffs in matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, premises liability, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death.How can I contact BANA LAW, PC? Call 800-789-8840 or visit https://www.banalaw.com/ About BANA LAW, PCBANA LAW, PC is a personal injury law firm proudly serving all of California. Founded in 2003 by P. Ryan Banafshe, the firm represents injured individuals and their families statewide and is committed to client-focused advocacy, personalized attention, and aggressive representation against insurance companies and negligent parties. For more information, visit https://www.banalaw.com/ or call 800-789-8840.Media Contact: BANA LAW, PC Phone: 800-789-8840 Website: https://www.banalaw.com/

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