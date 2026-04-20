On the Rise: Maryvale’s Erica Luna Gonzales Named Impact Leader of the Year by Assemblymember Mike Fong

Erica Luna Gonzales, Vice President of Administrative Operations at Maryvale, receives the 2026 Impact Leader of the Year recognition from Assemblymember Mike Fong at the April 18, 2026 ceremony hosted by his office Erica Luna Gonzales, Vice President of Administrative Operations at Maryvale, receives the 2026 Impact Leader of the Year recognition from Assemblymember Mike Fong, joined by members of the Maryvale leadership team. Maryvale 170th Anniversary Logo

Maryvale’s Erica Luna Gonzales, VP of Administrative Operations, named 2026 Impact Leader of the Year by Assemblymember Mike Fong for her SGV leadership.

I’m grateful every day for the opportunity to serve Maryvale and the families and community we’re privileged to be part of.” — Erica Luna Gonzales, Vice President of Administrative Operations

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryvale , Los Angeles County’s oldest children’s charity, is proud to announce that Erica Luna Gonzales, MBA, Vice President of Administrative Operations, has been selected as the 2026 Impact Leader of the Year by Assemblymember Mike Fong . The honor recognizes rising leaders in the San Gabriel Valley who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their organizations and communities. Erica was formally recognized at the Impact Leader of the Year ceremony on Saturday, April 18, 2026, hosted by Assemblymember Fong’s office.Erica brings more than 15 years of dedicated service to Maryvale, defined by growth, adaptability, and mission-driven leadership. Since joining the organization in 2007, she has advanced through multiple roles before assuming her current executive position. Today, Erica provides strategic oversight of administrative and operational functions across Maryvale’s three campuses in Rosemead, Duarte, and South El Monte, ensuring that the systems supporting life-changing programs for children, youth, and families operate effectively. Known for her collaborative and reliable leadership, Erica cultivates a workplace culture grounded in respect, accountability, and shared purpose. She leads with humility and a servant leader mindset, strengthening organizational culture and building trust across teams. “I’m grateful every day for the opportunity to serve Maryvale and the families and community we’re privileged to be part of,” said Erica.Beyond Maryvale, Erica is actively engaged in professional and civic leadership. She serves as Board Treasurer for the Professionals in Human Resources Association, Pasadena Chapter; as a Board Member of the Temple Station Sheriff’s Outreach Foundation; as a Committee Member with the C Sweet Global Community of Female Executives, Los Angeles Chapter; and as an active member of the Duarte Women’s Club.“Erica exemplifies what it means to grow alongside the mission. Every step of her journey has made our organization stronger,” said Steve Gunther, President and CEO of Maryvale.Erica’s recognition comes during a milestone year for Maryvale, as the organization celebrates 170 years of service to children and families across Los Angeles County.About MaryvaleFounded in 1856 by the Daughters of Charity, Maryvale is Los Angeles County’s oldest children’s charity. Now celebrating its 170th anniversary, Maryvale continues its mission of compassion and transformation by providing supportive programs that meet the evolving needs of vulnerable children, youth, and families. The organization operates in Rosemead, Duarte, and South El Monte, offering: Early Childhood Education for infants, toddlers, and school-age children• Mental Health and Substance Use Services, providing case management and wraparound support• Seton House, a temporary housing program for women and children experiencing homelessnessMaryvale welcomes media inquiries and is available for interviews with Erica and organizational leadership

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.