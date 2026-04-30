New Directions Mental Health Expands Services with Spravato® Treatment at Robinson Township Clinic
New Directions Mental Health in Robinson, PA, now offers Spravato®, a fast-acting, FDA-approved treatment for treatment-resistant depression.
Spravato®, also known as esketamine, is a fast-acting treatment, with clients often feeling relief from their depression symptoms within hours. It works by rapidly altering brain chemistry to provide relief from symptoms such as sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest in activities. Historically Spravato® has been used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant; however, new FDA approval allows use of Spravato® without a concurrent oral antidepressant. Administered under the careful supervision of experienced healthcare professionals, Spravato® ensures safe and effective care for those who need it.
Spravato® is now more accessible than ever and is available at multiple New Directions Mental Health clinics throughout the Pittsburgh area.
In a short-term study, patients treated with Spravato® combined with an oral antidepressant experienced a faster and more significant reduction in depression symptoms after just 4 weeks, compared to those who received the placebo alongside an oral antidepressant (https://www.spravato.com/how-spravato-could-help/). This innovative treatment option has been shown to be effective for many individuals who have not responded well to traditional antidepressant medications or talk therapy alone. Spravato® is not a cure for depression, but it can provide significant relief from symptoms and help individuals regain their quality of life.
The addition of Spravato® treatment in Robinson underscores New Directions' continued commitment to advancing mental health outcomes through proven, science-backed solutions. By combining cutting-edge treatments with compassionate care, the organization ensures clients receive the highest standard of support tailored to their unique needs.
New Directions Mental Health invites patients and healthcare providers in the Robinson area to learn more about Spravato® and explore whether it’s the right option for those facing treatment-resistant depression.
To learn more about New Directions Mental Health and its array of mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, and Spravato® treatment, visit https://newdirectionspgh.com/schedule-appointment/. To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients, call 724-237-8585 or visit https://newdirectionspgh.com/schedule-appointment/.
About New Directions Mental Health and Transformations Care Network
New Directions Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the New Directions team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.
Erica McPeek
Transformations Care Network
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