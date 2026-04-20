Pneumatic Muscle Actuators Market Expands at 14.2% CAGR to USD 782.6M by 2036 with OnRobot, Piab, Soft Robotics, SCHUNK
Pea Starch for Clean-Label Confectionery Applications Market Size Market with expert analysis on growth drivers, trends, key insights, and forecast outlookROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pneumatic muscle actuators for soft robotics in food processing market is projected to grow from USD 186.4 million in 2025 to USD 782.6 million by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 14.2%. Growth is fueled by increasing adoption of soft robotics, demand for hygienic automation, and the need for damage-free handling of delicate food products.
𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=14758
📊 Quick Stats at a Glance
Market Size (2025): USD 186.4 Million
Estimated (2026): USD 207.9 Million
Forecast (2036): USD 782.6 Million
CAGR (2026–2036): 14.2%
Leading Actuator Type: McKibben muscles (~37% share)
Top Application: Picking (~34% share)
🤖 Market Overview
The pneumatic muscle actuators market for soft robotics in food processing represents a next-generation automation segment, enabling robots to mimic human-like muscle movement for delicate food handling.
These actuators:
Use compressed air to generate motion
Provide flexible, compliant gripping
Adapt to irregular shapes and textures
They are widely used in:
Picking and sorting
Packaging operations
Inspection and handling workflows
Unlike rigid robotic systems, pneumatic muscle actuators enable safe interaction with fragile food items, significantly reducing:
Product deformation
Bruising
Waste
🚀 Key Growth Drivers
1. Rising Demand for Gentle Food Handling Automation
Traditional rigid grippers struggle with:
Soft and irregular food textures
Pneumatic actuators offer:
Controlled force distribution
Minimal product damage
2. Expansion of Hygienic Robotic Systems
Increasing compliance with:
Food safety regulations
Contamination control standards
Soft actuators support:
Washdown-safe designs
Food-grade materials
3. Growth of Flexible Manufacturing Lines
Food processors shifting to:
Multi-product handling systems
Pneumatic muscles enable:
Adaptability across varying product shapes
4. Increasing Adoption of Soft Robotics
Soft robotics replacing:
Vacuum-based systems
Rigid end-effectors
Offers better performance in:
Mixed-product environments
📈 Key Market Trends
• Dominance of McKibben Muscle Actuators
Account for ~37% market share
Key advantages:
High force-to-weight ratio
Flexible motion control
• Rise of Adaptive Picking Systems
Picking applications lead with ~34% share
Increasing deployment in:
Fruits and vegetables
Bakery items
Ensures precise and repeatable handling
• Shift Toward Compliant Automation
Transition from rigid to:
Soft, bio-inspired actuation systems
Enables:
Safe human-robot interaction
Enhanced operational flexibility
• Integration with Collaborative Robots (Cobots)
Growing use in:
Semi-automated food processing lines
Supports:
Human-assisted automation workflows
⚙️ Segment Insights
By Actuator Type
McKibben Muscles: Leading segment (~37%)
Others:
Silicone pneumatic actuators
Fiber-reinforced muscles
Hybrid actuators
By Application
Picking: Dominant (~34%)
Other applications:
Sorting
Packaging
Cutting assistance
Inspection handling
By Food Type
Fruits & vegetables (primary use case)
Bakery products
Meat & poultry
Seafood and dairy
🌍 Regional Insights
Asia Pacific – Fastest Growing Region
Driven by:
Expansion of food processing automation
Adoption of soft robotics technologies
China: ~15.1% CAGR
India: ~14.8% CAGR
Europe – Advanced Automation Ecosystem
Strong presence in:
Germany
Netherlands
Denmark
Focus on:
Hygienic robotic systems
Precision food processing
North America – Innovation-Driven Market
High investment in:
Robotics R&D
Automation upgrades
🏢 Competitive Landscape
The market is moderately fragmented and technology-intensive, with competition centered on:
Actuator flexibility
Hygiene compliance
System integration capabilities
Key Players
Festo SE & Co. KG
SMC Corporation
SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG
Piab AB
Zimmer Group GmbH
Destaco (Dover Corporation)
Soft Robotics Inc.
OnRobot A/S
Grabit Inc.
Artimus Robotics Inc.
Competitive Strategies
Development of advanced pneumatic actuator architectures
Focus on food-grade material innovation
Integration with robotic automation platform
💡 Expert Insight
According to industry analysis, pneumatic muscle actuators are becoming critical enablers of next-generation food automation, as they:
Provide adaptive gripping for irregular products
Improve yield by reducing product damage
Enable flexible, scalable robotic systems
This marks a structural shift from rigid automation to compliant, intelligent robotics.
⚠️ Challenges & Restraint
High cost of food-grade elastomer materials
Complexity in actuator control and integration
Limited awareness among small-scale processors
Initial capital investment barriers
📊 Opportunity Outlook
Expansion in:
Automated food processing plants
Robotic picking and packaging systems
Innovation in:
Lightweight pneumatic architectures
AI-integrated soft robotics
Growth in:
Emerging markets adopting automation
❓ FAQs
1. What are pneumatic muscle actuators used for in food processing?
They are used for gentle gripping, lifting, and handling of delicate food products in automated systems.
2. What is driving market growth?
Growth is driven by soft robotics adoption, hygiene requirements, and need for damage-free food handling.
3. Which actuator type dominates the market?
McKibben muscle actuators lead with around 37% market share.
4. Which application is most common?
Picking applications dominate, accounting for about 34% share.
5. What is the future outlook?
The market is expected to reach USD 782.6 million by 2036, with strong double-digit growth.
📣 Conclusion
The global pneumatic muscle actuators market for soft robotics in food processing is set for accelerated expansion, driven by automation, hygiene compliance, and the need for precision handling. As food manufacturers increasingly adopt flexible, intelligent robotic systems, pneumatic muscle actuators will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of safe, efficient, and scalable food production worldwide.
𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝟯𝟲𝟬° 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 : https://www.factmr.com/checkout/14758
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