Pneumatic Muscle Actuators Market Expands at 14.2% CAGR to USD 782.6M by 2036 with OnRobot, Piab, Soft Robotics, SCHUNK

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ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pneumatic muscle actuators for soft robotics in food processing market is projected to grow from USD 186.4 million in 2025 to USD 782.6 million by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 14.2%. Growth is fueled by increasing adoption of soft robotics, demand for hygienic automation, and the need for damage-free handling of delicate food products.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=14758 📊 Quick Stats at a GlanceMarket Size (2025): USD 186.4 MillionEstimated (2026): USD 207.9 MillionForecast (2036): USD 782.6 MillionCAGR (2026–2036): 14.2%Leading Actuator Type: McKibben muscles (~37% share)Top Application: Picking (~34% share)🤖 Market OverviewThe pneumatic muscle actuators market for soft robotics in food processing represents a next-generation automation segment, enabling robots to mimic human-like muscle movement for delicate food handling.These actuators:Use compressed air to generate motionProvide flexible, compliant grippingAdapt to irregular shapes and texturesThey are widely used in:Picking and sortingPackaging operationsInspection and handling workflowsUnlike rigid robotic systems, pneumatic muscle actuators enable safe interaction with fragile food items, significantly reducing:Product deformationBruisingWaste🚀 Key Growth Drivers1. Rising Demand for Gentle Food Handling AutomationTraditional rigid grippers struggle with:Soft and irregular food texturesPneumatic actuators offer:Controlled force distributionMinimal product damage2. Expansion of Hygienic Robotic SystemsIncreasing compliance with:Food safety regulationsContamination control standardsSoft actuators support:Washdown-safe designsFood-grade materials3. Growth of Flexible Manufacturing LinesFood processors shifting to:Multi-product handling systemsPneumatic muscles enable:Adaptability across varying product shapes4. Increasing Adoption of Soft RoboticsSoft robotics replacing:Vacuum-based systemsRigid end-effectorsOffers better performance in:Mixed-product environments📈 Key Market Trends• Dominance of McKibben Muscle ActuatorsAccount for ~37% market shareKey advantages:High force-to-weight ratioFlexible motion control• Rise of Adaptive Picking SystemsPicking applications lead with ~34% shareIncreasing deployment in:Fruits and vegetablesBakery itemsEnsures precise and repeatable handling• Shift Toward Compliant AutomationTransition from rigid to:Soft, bio-inspired actuation systemsEnables:Safe human-robot interactionEnhanced operational flexibility• Integration with Collaborative Robots (Cobots)Growing use in:Semi-automated food processing linesSupports:Human-assisted automation workflows⚙️ Segment InsightsBy Actuator TypeMcKibben Muscles: Leading segment (~37%)Others:Silicone pneumatic actuatorsFiber-reinforced musclesHybrid actuatorsBy ApplicationPicking: Dominant (~34%)Other applications:SortingPackagingCutting assistanceInspection handlingBy Food TypeFruits & vegetables (primary use case)Bakery productsMeat & poultrySeafood and dairy🌍 Regional InsightsAsia Pacific – Fastest Growing RegionDriven by:Expansion of food processing automationAdoption of soft robotics technologiesChina: ~15.1% CAGRIndia: ~14.8% CAGREurope – Advanced Automation EcosystemStrong presence in:GermanyNetherlandsDenmarkFocus on:Hygienic robotic systemsPrecision food processingNorth America – Innovation-Driven MarketHigh investment in:Robotics R&DAutomation upgrades🏢 Competitive LandscapeThe market is moderately fragmented and technology-intensive, with competition centered on:Actuator flexibilityHygiene complianceSystem integration capabilitiesKey PlayersFesto SE & Co. KGSMC CorporationSCHUNK GmbH & Co. KGPiab ABZimmer Group GmbHDestaco (Dover Corporation)Soft Robotics Inc.OnRobot A/SGrabit Inc.Artimus Robotics Inc.Competitive StrategiesDevelopment of advanced pneumatic actuator architecturesFocus on food-grade material innovationIntegration with robotic automation platform💡 Expert InsightAccording to industry analysis, pneumatic muscle actuators are becoming critical enablers of next-generation food automation, as they:Provide adaptive gripping for irregular productsImprove yield by reducing product damageEnable flexible, scalable robotic systemsThis marks a structural shift from rigid automation to compliant, intelligent robotics.⚠️ Challenges & RestraintHigh cost of food-grade elastomer materialsComplexity in actuator control and integrationLimited awareness among small-scale processorsInitial capital investment barriers📊 Opportunity OutlookExpansion in:Automated food processing plantsRobotic picking and packaging systemsInnovation in:Lightweight pneumatic architecturesAI-integrated soft roboticsGrowth in:Emerging markets adopting automation❓ FAQs1. What are pneumatic muscle actuators used for in food processing?They are used for gentle gripping, lifting, and handling of delicate food products in automated systems.2. What is driving market growth?Growth is driven by soft robotics adoption, hygiene requirements, and need for damage-free food handling.3. Which actuator type dominates the market?McKibben muscle actuators lead with around 37% market share.4. Which application is most common?Picking applications dominate, accounting for about 34% share.5. What is the future outlook?The market is expected to reach USD 782.6 million by 2036, with strong double-digit growth.📣 ConclusionThe global pneumatic muscle actuators market for soft robotics in food processing is set for accelerated expansion, driven by automation, hygiene compliance, and the need for precision handling. As food manufacturers increasingly adopt flexible, intelligent robotic systems, pneumatic muscle actuators will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of safe, efficient, and scalable food production worldwide.𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝟯𝟲𝟬° 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 : https://www.factmr.com/checkout/14758 Related Reports:Pneumatic Tires Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/pneumatic-tires-market Air/pneumatic Balancers Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/airpneumatic-balancers-market Mobile Food Services Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/mobile-food-services-market Integrated Fuel Filter Modules Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/integrated-fuel-filter-modules-market About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 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