@ The Deck Restaurant & Waterfront Bar Announces the Return of Long Time Executive Chef Matthew Holmes.

Chef Matt Holmes

Following nearly a decade at The Deck, Chef Matt returns to Newport’s iconic waterfront, reintroducing his signature style, elevated dishes, and fan favorites.

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWPORT, RI —@ The Deck, located at 1 Waites Wharf, one of Newport’s premier waterfront dining, rehearsal dinner, bridal party, and nightlife destinations, is pleased to announce the return of Executive Chef Matthew Holmes, who will lead the culinary program for the upcoming season.Chef Matt rejoins @ The Deck after several years at local favorite Jo’s American Bistro. Known for his flavor-first approach, he focuses on fresh, high-quality ingredients to create approachable yet elevated dishes, many of which are often overlooked in today’s dining landscape.With more than 30 years of experience in professional kitchens, Chef Matt has served as an executive chef in Newport for nearly two decades. Whether you’ve dined with him, worked alongside him, or are discovering his cuisine for the first time, guests are invited to visit, say hello, and enjoy a relaxed and memorable dining experience.@ The Deck will reopen for the season indoors on Friday, April 24, offering comfortable, nostalgic, and delicious food and drink service Thursday through Sunday. Outdoor dining and entertainment will resume as weather improves.This announcement comes at a meaningful time, as the Abruzese family proudly celebrates 30 years on Waites Wharf.Featuring five distinct event spaces, @ The Deck offers the perfect setting for private events and waterfront gatherings. For more information, visit www.atthedeck.com In addition to indoor and outdoor dining and drinks, @ The Deck is planning a dynamic lineup of events for the season, including:• Mother’s Day brunch events• Memorial Day weekend festivities• June 5th Tall Ship VIP party and fireworks• World Cup team watch parties• Nice! VIP dinners and socials• Pop-up axe throwing• Pop-up Pup Cup party yardThe experience is designed to complement @ The Deck’s signature open-kitchen waterfront setting, blending upscale cuisine, casual seaside dining, and the lively atmosphere guests have come to love.The return of Chef Matt Holmes marks an exciting new chapter for @ The Deck as it prepares for the spring and summer seasons. With a renewed focus on culinary excellence and guest experience, the restaurant continues to evolve while staying true to its roots as a staple of Newport’s dining and social scene.About @ The DeckLocated at One Waites Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island, The Deck Restaurant & Bar is a premier waterfront destination known for its vibrant atmosphere, sweeping harbor views, and multiple dining and event spaces. A seasonal favorite among locals and visitors alike, @ The Deck offers an unmatched open-air dining experience paired with craft cocktails, Newport coastal cuisine, and live entertainment.Positioned in the heart of Newport’s historic waterfront, @ The Deck seamlessly blends relaxed luxury with high-energy social dining, making it a go-to destination for everything from sunset cocktails to late-night gatherings.####MEDIA CONTACTLee Abneyleeabney@atthedeck.com401-846-3600atthedeck.com / Instagram: @thedeck_npt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.