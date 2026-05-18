Three BANA LAW, PC Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Best Lawyers® Rankings for Personal Injury Litigation

Best Lawyers® 2026 badge-P. Ryan Banafshe Ones to Watch 2026 badge - Shant Nashalian Ones to Watch 2026 badge - Danielle R. Farahi

P. Ryan Banafshe named to Best Lawyers® for the 3rd year; Shant Nashalian and Danielle R. Farahi earn first-time Ones to Watch recognition.

Being recognized by Best Lawyers® for the third year in a row is humbling, but it means more seeing Shant and Danielle recognized alongside me this year. It's a proud moment for our entire firm.” — P. Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney, BANA LAW, PC

CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three BANA LAW, PC Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Best LawyersRankings for Personal Injury LitigationFounder and Managing Attorney P. Ryan Banafshe named to Best Lawyers in Americafor the third consecutive year; associates Shant Nashalian and Danielle R. Farahi earn first-time Ones to Watch recognition.BANA LAW, PC, a personal injury law firm proudly serving all of California, is proud to announce that three of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Founder and Managing Attorney P. Ryan Banafshe has been named to the Best Lawyerslist for the third consecutive year, while associates Shant Nashalian and Danielle R. Farahi have each earned their first-time recognition in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. All three attorneys were recognized for their work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.Recognition by Best Lawyersis widely regarded as one of the highest honors in the legal profession. Selections are based entirely on peer review — tens of thousands of leading attorneys across the United States confidentially evaluate their colleagues on the quality of their professional work. Attorneys cannot nominate themselves, cannot pay to be included, and must receive strong support from their peers to be recognized.P. Ryan Banafshe — Recognized in Best LawyersSince 2024 P. Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney of BANA LAW, PC , has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in Americafor Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs for the third consecutive year. Ryan founded the firm (formerly Banafshe Law Firm, PC) in 2003 to provide client-focused, results-oriented representation to injured Californians. Over his career, he has secured millions of dollars in compensation for his clients and has built a reputation for aggressive, compassionate, and high-quality advocacy."Being recognized by Best Lawyersfor the third year in a row is humbling, but what means more to me is seeing Shant and Danielle recognized alongside me this year," said P. Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney of BANA LAW, PC. "They've worked hard, they care deeply about our clients, and they've earned this. It's a proud moment for our entire firm."Shant Nashalian and Danielle R. Farahi — First-Time Ones to Watch HonoreesShant Nashalian and Danielle R. Farahi have each been named to the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. The Ones to Watch list recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers — typically in practice between five and nine years — and who have distinguished themselves through outstanding professional work and the respect of their peers.For both Nashalian and Farahi, the 2026 recognition marks their first appearance in the Best Lawyers rankings — a significant milestone that reflects their growing standing within the California personal injury bar and their contributions to client results at BANA LAW, PC.About the Best LawyersRecognitionBest Lawyershas published its annual rankings for more than 40 years and is one of the oldest and most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession. The 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americarepresents the 32nd edition of the list. Attorneys included in Best Lawyersand Ones to Watchare selected through a rigorous peer-review process in which thousands of leading attorneys across the country confidentially evaluate the professional abilities of their colleagues in the same geographic area and legal practice area.Eligibility for Ones to Watch in Americais limited to attorneys who have typically been in practice between five and nine years — a list designed to identify rising talent early in their careers.A California Personal Injury Firm Committed to Client ResultsBANA LAW, PC represents individuals and families throughout California in personal injury matters, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle injuries, premises liability, and wrongful death. The firm takes a client-first approach to every case, with personalized attention from experienced attorneys rather than being passed off to case managers. BANA LAW, PC is known for thorough case preparation, aggressive negotiation with insurance carriers, and a willingness to take cases to trial when insurers refuse to offer fair compensation.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich BANA LAW, PC attorneys were recognized in the 2026 Best Lawyersrankings? P. Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney, was recognized in The Best Lawyers in Americafor Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs for the third consecutive year. Shant Nashalian and Danielle R. Farahi were each recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America— their first-time recognition.What is the difference between Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch? The Best Lawyers in Americarecognizes established attorneys selected through extensive peer review. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Americarecognizes attorneys earlier in their careers — typically those who have been in practice between five and nine years — and is designed to identify rising legal talent.How are Best Lawyers honorees selected? Honorees are selected through confidential peer review. Thousands of leading attorneys across the country evaluate their colleagues in the same geographic area and practice area on the quality of their legal work. Attorneys cannot pay to be included and cannot nominate themselves.Where is BANA LAW, PC located and who does it serve? BANA LAW, PC is a personal injury law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, proudly serving clients throughout all of California.How can I contact BANA LAW, PC? Call 800-789-8840 or visit https://www.banalaw.com/ About BANA LAW, PCBANA LAW, PC is a personal injury law firm proudly serving all of California. Founded in 2003 by P. Ryan Banafshe, the firm represents injured individuals and their families statewide and is committed to client-focused advocacy, personalized attention, and aggressive representation against insurance companies and negligent parties. For more information, visit https://www.banalaw.com/ or call 800-789-8840.Media Contact: BANA LAW, PC Phone: 800-789-8840 Website: https://www.banalaw.com/

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