The Providential Road To Purpose Reveals A Transformational Path To Spiritual Clarity And Destiny

Unseen Hand by Monika Harrison

Monika Harrison introduces a faith-centered guide rooted in seven precepts to help readers recognize God’s direction and walk confidently in their purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In The Providential Road to Purpose: Seven Practical Precepts That Will Transform Your Life, Driving You to Your Kingdom Destiny, 2026 Chris Lit Book Award winner Monika Harrison presents a powerful and spiritually grounded guide designed to help readers align their lives with a deeper sense of purpose. More than a traditional devotional, this book offers a structured and immersive study that bridges the gap between present circumstances and a divinely guided future.

At the heart of the book are seven practical precepts that serve as a roadmap for understanding and embracing one’s unique Kingdom assignment. Harrison carefully guides readers through each principle, encouraging reflection, growth, and intentional action. By combining scriptural insight with real-life application, the book provides a meaningful framework for those seeking clarity and direction in their spiritual journey.

The book stands out for its depth and approach, offering a mini Bible study experience that goes beyond surface-level encouragement. Readers are invited to explore the concept of God’s providence in a tangible way, learning how past experiences, present challenges, and future aspirations are all interconnected within a larger divine plan. “Purpose is not something we stumble upon by accident; it is intentionally revealed when we learn to recognize the ‘Unseen Hand’ of God working through our trials and triumphs,” says Harrison.

The inspiration behind The Providential Road to Purpose reflects Harrison’s commitment to helping others move from uncertainty to intentional living. Through her writing, she encourages readers to stop wandering aimlessly and instead walk with clarity, confidence, and faith.

This book is ideal for individuals seeking spiritual growth, deeper biblical understanding, and practical guidance for living a purpose-driven life. It resonates with readers who desire more than inspiration, offering actionable steps that can be integrated into daily routines. Whether navigating a season of transition or seeking renewed direction, readers will find both encouragement and structure within its pages.

Monika Harrison brings passion and insight to her work, supported by editor Robin Reed, to create a resource that is both accessible and transformative. A first-grade teacher and founder of the Women Rooted in Love community, Harrison’s voice reflects a deep understanding of faith, purpose, and the challenges many face when striving to align their lives with spiritual calling.

You can view the author’s website at: https://womenrootedinlove.com/

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/01d2ZfSQ

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.