Mercy University's 26th Annual International Film Festival Brings Global Cinema to Community

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The four-day festival, presented by the School of Liberal Arts, is free and open to students, faculty, staff, alumni and neighboring communities.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercy University will host its 26th Annual International Film Festival from April 21-24, 2026, continuing a beloved tradition of bringing world-class cinema to the Mercy community and surrounding areas.The four-day festival, presented by the School of Liberal Arts, is free and open to students, faculty, staff, alumni and neighboring communities. All screenings begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Lecture Hall on the Westchester Campus, located at 555 Broadway in Dobbs Ferry.“For 26 years, this festival has been a cultural cornerstone for our region,” said Steven DeRosa, festival coordinator and senior lecturer for Cinema Studies at Mercy University. “We're proud to share this experience with our neighbors, offering exclusive viewings and meaningful conversations that bring our community together through the power of film."Each evening features an international film followed by a discussion led by distinguished guest speakers from the Mercy University community and beyond, creating opportunities for attendees to engage with cutting-edge cinema from around the world.Festival Schedule:Tuesday, April 21 – “The Girl with the Needle” (Denmark, Poland, Sweden, 2024)A dark gothic story about young, destitute Karoline in post-WWI Copenhagen who finds work with a charismatic woman running a secret underground adoption agency. Their bond shatters when Karoline uncovers the chilling truth behind the operation.Directed by Magnus von HornDrama | Danish (with English subtitles)Guest speaker: Dr. Caitlin Wiesner, assistant professor of history and history program director at Mercy UniversityWednesday, April 22 – “Baghdad Messi” (Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Iraq, 2023)Hamoudi, an 11-year-old soccer fan, dreams of reaching the level of his idol, Lionel Messi. After surviving an attack in Iraq that costs him a leg, he's determined to fight to achieve his dream.Directed by Sahim Omar KalifaDrama | Arabic, Kurdish (with English subtitles)Guest speaker: Othman Marzoog, lecturer at Mercy UniversityThursday, April 23 – “Chinas” (Spain, 2023)A heartfelt film that follows the lives of three young girls of Chinese descent living in Madrid as they navigate the challenges of identity, family expectations, and cultural heritage while forging their own paths in a contemporary world.Directed by Arantxa EchevarríaDrama | Chinese, Spanish (with English subtitles)Guest speaker: Dr. Maria Bo, assistant professor of English at Stanford UniversityFriday, April 24 – “Kill the Jockey” (Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Denmark, USA, 2024)A surrealist journey that follows Remo, a jockey who, after an accident, becomes the drag-clad Dolores. Navigating mobsters, a pregnant girlfriend, and fluid identity, the film features absurdity and queer themes in a visually striking, genre-hopping narrative.Directed by Luis OrtegaDrama | Spanish (with English subtitles)Guest speaker: Dr. Paula Halperin, Director of the School of Film and Media Studies at Purchase CollegeAll films feature English subtitles. Seating is first-come, first-served.For more information about the Mercy University School of Liberal Arts International Film Festival, please visit the International Film Festival web page at https://www.mercy.edu/academics/school-liberal-arts/international-film-festival ###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

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