API Announces Live Demo of KBI Flexi®-Pave and Perma-Drive™ Installation in the City of Live Oak, Florida

Heritage Square Phase I- Live Oak, FL

Live demo highlights KBI’s proven Flexi®‑Pave and Perma‑Drive™ technologies as API expands sustainable infrastructure solutions in Live Oak, Florida

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWSL)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (API) (OTC: AWSL) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI), will conduct a live, on site installation demonstration of its flagship sustainable infrastructure technologies — KBI FlexiPave and KBI Perma Drive™ — on April 29, 2026, at the Suwannee County Historical Commission in Live Oak, Florida.Hosted in partnership with the City of Live Oak , the Community Redevelopment Agency, and the Suwannee County Historical Commission, the event will showcase the real time installation of KBI Perma Drive while also allowing attendees to walk a completed section of the Phase I project surfaced with newly installed KBI FlexiPave.The construction work for this project is being performed by Custom Park Surfacing LLC, a Certified KBI FlexiPave Installer, ensuring the materials are installed to KBI’s technical and performance standards.Nicholas Frigiola, Director of the City of Live Oak’s Community Redevelopment Agency, emphasized the City’s strategic selection of KBI’s materials for the Heritage Square Phase I improvements, stating:“For the Heritage Square Phase 1 project, we intentionally selected KBI’s Perma Drive and FlexiPave products because they combine proven local performance with forward looking sustainability benefits, delivering a durable, attractive surface that naturally manages stormwater and supports long term cost savings. We’ve used these products before, most notably at Millennium Park in downtown Live Oak, and based on how well they’ve held up over time and the quality of their appearance, we knew they were the right choice for this high visibility infrastructure improvement. KBI FlexiPave’s flexible, porous surfacing allows significant groundwater recharge and resists cracking and settlement far better than traditional materials, making it an ideal solution for the parking and access infrastructure planned in Phase 1. In addition, by incorporating recycled materials and a permeable surface, this project sets a new standard for community development in Live Oak, giving us infrastructure that’s built to last and better for the environment.”Kevin Bagnall, Founder, CEO and Chairman of K.B. Industries and inventor of KBI FlexiPave, expressed appreciation for the City’s continued trust in KBI’s technologies, stating:“We greatly appreciate Director Frigiola’s recognition of the long term performance and sustainability advantages our materials provide. KBI FlexiPave has a 25 year pedigree as the world’s original flexible, porous paving solution, and its durability in real world municipal environments continues to validate the vision we had when we first developed it. Seeing communities like Live Oak return to KBI solutions for major redevelopment projects underscores the value of infrastructure that performs, lasts, and supports environmental stewardship.”API and KBI invite community members, public works professionals, engineers, planners, local officials, and all interested parties to attend this live demonstration. The event offers a unique opportunity to see sustainable infrastructure technologies in real world conditions, speak directly with installation experts, and experience the performance of KBI FlexiPave and KBI Perma Drive™ firsthand.Event Details:Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PMLocation: Suwannee County Historical Commission, 208 Ohio Ave. North, Live Oak, FL 32064Attendees will observe the live installation of KBI Perma Drive™ and experience a completed KBI FlexiPave section underfoot, gaining firsthand insight into the materials’ permeability, flexibility, installation process, and suitability for municipal, park, and redevelopment applications.About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. is a diversified environmental technology company delivering sustainable solutions across infrastructure, agriculture, and ecological restoration. Through its subsidiaries—including K.B. Industries and Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)—AP&I transforms recycled materials and natural resources into high-performance products that address global challenges. Its flagship product, KBI Flexi-Pave, is the world’s first porous paving system made from recycled tires, widely used in shoreline protection, urban infrastructure, and erosion control. NGAG’s ASCOGEL™ bio-stimulant enhances soil health and crop resilience, supporting regenerative agriculture and climate-smart farming. With a mission rooted in circular economy principles and ESG alignment, AP&I continues to expand its impact across international markets.About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG™)Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG™), a division of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp., is advancing the future of sustainable farming through science-driven innovation. At the heart of NGAG’s portfolio is ASCOGEL™, a proprietary bio-stimulant formulation designed to enhance plant establishment, optimize water retention, and improve soil structure. Engineered to mitigate risks from drought and excessive rainfall, ASCOGEL™ supports resilient crop performance and significantly boosts yield potential. NGAG’s mission is to empower growers with eco-conscious solutions that align with global agricultural demands and ESG priorities.About KBI Flexi-PaveKBI Flexi‑Pave, the world’s first flexible, porous paving solution, harnesses the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI’s proprietary technology to create durable, sustainable infrastructure surfaces. With a proven 25‑year pedigree, KBI Flexi‑Pave is renowned for its exceptional permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip‑hazard reduction, and slip resistance, and has been successfully installed in high‑profile locations across the globe.Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTC Markets including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

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