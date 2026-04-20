Horsepower Leasing

Horsepower Leasing and Revvable Forge Groundbreaking Powersports Lending & Leasing Waterfall Partnership

Horsepower and Revable are changing the way the consumers get access to Motorcycles and Powersports vehicles.” — Chris Garrido, CEO

PALMETTO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horsepower Leasing and Revvable Forge Groundbreaking Powersports Lending & Leasing Waterfall PartnershipFirst-of-Its-Kind Integrated Financing Solution Set to Transform How Riders Get Approved and on the RoadHorsepower Leasing and Revvable today announced a revolutionary lending and leasing waterfall partnership designed to dramatically expand access to powersports financing across the United States. The collaboration pairs Horsepower Leasing's industry-leading lease origination platform with Revvable's robust lending network to create a seamless, multi-tier approval waterfall — ensuring more customers get approved, more deals get funded, and dealers close more units than ever before.A Smarter Path from Application to ApprovalThe Horsepower Leasing × Revvable waterfall works by intelligently routing each customer application through a tiered sequence of financing options — starting with traditional loan and financing products and cascading through to Horsepower Leasing's no-FICO-score-required leasing solution for those who either prefer an alternative to traditional financing or are working through some credit challenges — all in real time. When one product isn't the right fit, the system automatically evaluates the next best option without requiring the dealer or customer to restart the process.The result: fewer dead ends, faster decisions, and a dramatically higher funding rate across the full credit spectrum."For too long, powersports dealers have watched deals fall apart because financing options were siloed. This waterfall changes everything," said Chris Garrido, CEO, Horsepower Leasing. "By combining our lease infrastructure with Revvable's lending reach, we're giving dealers a single, powerful tool that works harder for every customer who walks through the door."Built for the Powersports MarketUnlike general-purpose auto lending waterfalls, the Horsepower Leasing and Revvable solution was engineered specifically for the powersports industry — accounting for the unique residual values, seasonal demand patterns, and credit profiles of motorcycle, ATV, UTV, and SxS riders.Key features of the partnership include:Unified Application Submission — One application, automatically evaluated across lease and loan products simultaneouslyReal-Time Decisioning — Approvals in seconds, not hoursFull-Spectrum Credit Coverage — Prime through non-prime borrowers served through the combined platformDealer-Friendly Integration — Plug-and-play compatibility with leading dealer management systems (DMS)Transparent Waterfall Logic — Dealers see exactly where each deal lands and why"Revvable was built on the belief that every rider deserves a fair shot at financing," said Jory Anderson, CEO, Revvable. "Partnering with Horsepower Leasing lets us deliver on that promise at scale. This waterfall isn't just a product — it's a new standard for how powersports financing should work."A Win for Dealers. A Win for Riders.Dealers enrolled in the program will gain access to the combined waterfall through a single onboarding process. Early pilot partners have experienced significant increases in units moved, backend usage, and new customers on those units.For consumers, the partnership means less friction, more options, and a better experience — whether they're picking up their first bike or upgrading to a side-by-side.AvailabilityThe Horsepower Leasing × Revvable powersports lending and leasing waterfall is available to franchise and independent powersports dealers nationwide beginning June 20, 2026. Dealers interested in enrolling can visit www.Horsepowerlease.com or www.revvable.com or contact their regional representative.About Horsepower LeasingHorsepower Leasing is a leading provider of powersports lease origination solutions, helping dealers and customers access flexible, affordable lease products across a wide range of powersports vehicles. With a commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of the powersports market, Horsepower Leasing is redefining what's possible in two- and four-wheel access.Learn more at www.Horsepowerlease.com About RevvableRevvable is a next-generation powersports lending platform connecting dealers with a curated network of lenders to deliver fast, flexible financing solutions for riders of all credit backgrounds. Revvable's technology-first approach puts the power of approval in the hands of dealers — and the keys in the hands of riders.Learn more at www.revvable.com

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