Kimmel & Silverman Celebrates Strong First Quarter Results for 1-800-LEMON-LAW Clients

Ambler, Pennsylvania – The Pennsylvania Lemon Law provides protection for consumers who experience a significant defect that substantially impairs a vehicle’s use, value, or safety within the first 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first, and the problem continues despite three or more repair attempts.

The Pennsylvania Lemon Law also covers vehicles that are out of service for 30 days or more due to significant defects within that same 12-month or 12,000-mile period. Those days do not need to be consecutive or related to the same issue. The law covers new cars, pickup trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles that are purchased or leased and registered for the first time in Pennsylvania, or purchased in another state and registered for the first time in Pennsylvania. Kimmel & Silverman was directly responsible for ensuring that leased vehicles are covered under the statute.

The New Jersey Lemon Law covers vehicles with a significant defect that occurs within the first 24 months or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first, and continues despite three or more repair attempts. The New Jersey Lemon Law also covers vehicles that are out of service for 20 days or more due to significant defects within the first 24 months or 24,000 miles. Those days do not need to be consecutive or for the same issue. The law covers new cars, pickup trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles that are leased, purchased, or registered in New Jersey.

Bob Silverman, founding partner of Kimmel & Silverman, worked with the late Center for Auto Safety Executive Director Clarence Ditlow to help expand the statute to cover defects within 24,000 miles, helping make New Jersey’s Lemon Law one of the strongest in the country. Mr. Silverman’s role in strengthening the New Jersey Lemon Law earned him the Leader in Litigation Award from the New Jersey Law Journal.

The Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act is a federal law that covers vehicles that have been repeatedly out of service for the same issue while under warranty, but fall outside state lemon law parameters. This law provides consumers with compensation that reflects the diminished value of their vehicle resulting from the defect.

Both state Lemon Laws and the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act include fee-shifting provisions. This means that if the client prevails, the manufacturer must pay all attorney fees and legal costs in addition to any recourse, or as part of a settlement. This allows Kimmel & Silverman to provide completely cost-free legal representation with no risk to the client, win or lose.

Over the last 35 years, Kimmel & Silverman has secured more than 200,000 successful outcomes for clients, with more repurchases and replacements than any other law firm of its kind in the country. The firm’s work has been featured in more than 1,000 television, radio, and print stories, and its attorneys have received dozens of national and state honors for their efforts. The firm is also proud to have more than 2,000 five-star online reviews from satisfied clients.

During the first quarter, Kimmel & Silverman secured numerous full Lemon Law repurchases and partial refunds for clients with a wide range of vehicles, including:

2025 Audi SQ5, four repair visits for a transmission warning light

2026 Kia Sportage, out of service 20+ days for a slipping transmission

2025 Volkswagen Atlas, repeated connectivity issues

2024 Kia Forte, repeated dashboard warning lights

2023 Lincoln Aviator, four repair visits for an oil leak

2024 Cadillac Lyriq, repeated blank infotainment screen

2025 Volvo S90, repeated Apple CarPlay issues

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC350e, six repair visits for a no-start issue

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, out of service for three months due to battery issues

2022 Kia Sorento, three repair visits for transmission issues

2025 Maserati Grecale, repeated dashboard warning lights

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, repeatedly in for overheating

2022 Ram 1500, repeated oil leak

2024 Ford Bronco, five repair visits for a transmission warning light

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer, four repair visits for an oil leak

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe, three repair visits for a check engine light

2026 Kia Sportage EX X-Line, four repair visits for vibration

Since its inception, Kimmel & Silverman has expanded to provide cost-free Lemon Law and automotive breach of warranty representation in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Michigan, Florida, Texas, and California. The firm’s work has received numerous local and national accolades, and its legal team has been featured in thousands of media stories involving Lemon Law issues. For more information about the firm and its services, visit www.lemonlaw.com or call 1-800-LEMON-LAW (1-800-536-6652).

Kimmel & Silverman, P.C.

Kimmel & Silverman PC, Lemon Law Attorneys 30 E Butler Ave, Ambler, PA 19002 215-540-8888

215-540-8888

Msacks@lemonlaw.com

https://www.lemonlaw.com/

Press Contact : Michael Sacks

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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