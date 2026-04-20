TopSend Wins Best in Show at LAUNCH Festival 2026, Secures Investment from LAUNCH Fund

TopSend Founder Nicholas Jarecki with Jason Calacanis at LAUNCH Festival 2026

Unlimited email marketing platform offers flat $20/month pricing and an API built for AI coding agents.

Every email marketing platform charges more as you grow. We built TopSend to be the opposite. Flat pricing, unlimited everything, and an API that AI coding agents can use out of the box.” — Nicholas Jarecki, Founder, TopSend

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TopSend, an email marketing platform that offers unlimited sends and unlimited contacts for $20 per month, was named Best in Show at Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH Festival 2026 and received an investment from LAUNCH Fund. TopSend was selected from a field of 30 startups that pitched live on stage at the annual startup competition in San Francisco.TopSend founder Nicholas Jarecki demonstrated the platform’s AI agent live on stage, which wrote, designed, and prepared a complete email campaign in under 6 seconds from a single prompt. The demonstration showcased TopSend’s approach to email marketing: eliminate complexity and let AI handle the work.“Every email marketing platform charges more as you grow. The industry standard is per-subscriber pricing that punishes small businesses for building their list,” said Nicholas Jarecki, founder of TopSend. “We built TopSend to be the opposite. Flat pricing, unlimited everything, and an API that AI coding agents can use out of the box.”A New Category: Email Marketing Built for AI AgentsTopSend is among the first email marketing platforms to ship a developer API and Node.js SDK designed specifically for AI coding agents like Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s Codex. The API enables agents to create campaigns, manage contacts, build automations, and trigger sends programmatically — without requiring a human to operate a dashboard.Developer docs are available at api.topsend.com/developers/coding-agents Key Features• Unlimited email sends and unlimited contacts for $20/month• AI agent that writes copy, designs emails, and builds flows from natural language• Developer-first REST API and Node.js SDK for coding agents• Shopify integration with one-click sync• 99%+ email deliverability powered by Amazon SES• Free tier with 5,000 emails per monthAbout LAUNCH FestivalLAUNCH Festival is an annual startup pitch competition founded by Jason Calacanis in 2011. Previous graduates from the LAUNCH ecosystem include Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Fitbit, and Room 77. The 2026 event featured 30 startups focused on AI-enabled products and services.About TopSendTopSend is an email marketing platform for small businesses and developers that eliminates per-subscriber pricing. TopSend offers unlimited email sends, AI-powered campaign creation, and an API built for the next generation of AI coding agents. Founded by Nicholas Jarecki, TopSend is now available for use.For more information, visit www.topsend.com

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