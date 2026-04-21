URBANIMMERSIVE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A VOLUNTARY TRANSFER OF ITS ASSETS

Urbanimmersive Inc. (UI.V:UI)

SAINT-LAMBERT, QC, CANADA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (the « Corporation » or « Urbanimmersive ») (TSXV : UI.V) has filed a voluntary assignment of its property, in accordance with the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), in order to carry out an orderly liquidation of its assets, property and operations. In connection with this filing, BDO Canada Ltd was appointed as authorized trustee for proceedings under the act.The board of directors of the Corporation has authorized the voluntary transfer of the assets of the Corporation, and shares of subsidiaries, to a group of key employees, given that Urbanimmersive, despite several attempts at reorganization, is no longer able to meet its obligations when due, is insolvent and is not more able to finance its operations.All of the Corporation's directors have resigned and the employment of the officers of the Corporation ended April 20th, 2026.Any request for information regarding the company's operations or its assets may be addressed to BDO Canada Ltd, to the attention of Ron Gagnon at the following e-mail address: rgagnon@bdo.ca.Urbanimmersive Inc.Simon BédardChairman of the Board and interim Chief Executive Officer

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