Attorney General James Secures Settlement with Syracuse Landlords Over Lead Hazards and Unsafe Housing Conditions

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Syracuse landlords Brian A. Murphy and Harry Murphy following an investigation into dangerous lead hazards and unsafe living conditions throughout their rental properties, which were predominantly located in low-income neighborhoods. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) determined that the Murphys repeatedly failed to address deteriorating lead-based paint and did not consistently provide legally required disclosures to tenants. The OAG found that the father and son duo allowed hazardous conditions to persist in nearly two dozen properties, ultimately leading to elevated blood lead levels in at least seven children. As a result of OAG’s investigation, the Murphys will establish a tenant relief fund for impacted families, take action to identify and eliminate lead hazards at properties with a history of lead violations, and bring their properties into compliance with housing and lead safety laws. “Lead poisoning is entirely preventable, yet too many New Yorkers are still exposed to toxic lead in their own homes because landlords fail to meet their legal obligations,” said Attorney General James. “The unacceptable conditions my office uncovered in this investigation put children at risk of serious, lifelong harm. Today’s settlement will bring relief to impacted tenants and force meaningful changes to ensure these properties are safe. I will continue to hold landlords accountable when they put profits over New Yorkers’ health and safety.” The OAG launched an investigation into the Murphys in September 2023. The investigation found that they owned and managed dozens of rental properties built before 1978, many of which contained lead-based paint. Between 2017 and 2025, at least 23 of their properties were cited for deteriorating paint and other lead hazards, resulting in hundreds of violations. During that time, at least seven children were found to have elevated blood lead levels while living in Murphy-owned properties. Lead-based paint in residential housing is a pervasive problem in Syracuse, where 81 percent of the housing stock was built before New York banned lead-based paint in 1970. Lead poisoning in Onondaga County is highest among children of color, the majority of whom live in Syracuse. In 2024, 545 children in Onondaga County had elevated blood lead levels, and 90 percent of those children lived in Syracuse. Approximately 8.8 percent of Black children tested in Onondaga County had elevated blood lead levels, compared to less than two percent of white children tested. Lead is a highly toxic metal that can cause serious and irreversible health effects. Children exposed to even low levels of lead are at risk for neurological and developmental harm during critical stages of growth. Children under six are especially vulnerable, as they are more likely to ingest lead through dust or paint chips from deteriorating surfaces in older homes. To resolve these violations, the Murphys will pay $35,000 to establish a tenant relief fund for families of children who were lead-poisoned while living in a Murphy property and commit at least $80,000 toward lead inspections, risk assessments, and remediation work at their properties with a history of lead violations. Attorney General James has also directed the Murphys to conduct comprehensive lead hazard risk assessments using certified professionals, remediate all identified hazards on a strict timeline, and hire an independent monitor to oversee compliance and ensure all work is completed safely and lawfully. The settlement also requires annual inspections for lead hazards in their rental properties and full compliance with all federal, state, and local lead safety and housing laws moving forward. If the Murphys fail to meet these obligations, they will face an additional penalty of up to $80,000. “Once again, Attorney General James has proven to be a champion for the people,” said Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens. “Every family deserves a safe home, and no child should suffer lifelong harm because a landlord fails to meet their basic legal responsibilities. The conditions uncovered in this investigation were unacceptable and put some of our most vulnerable residents at risk. This settlement ensures accountability and delivers meaningful relief for impacted tenants, while requiring long-overdue repairs to protect children from further exposure to lead hazards. I am grateful for the Attorney General who continues to stand up for the residents of Syracuse and hold landlords accountable when they put profits over people.” “We appreciate Attorney General James’ leadership and partnership in confronting the severe and long-standing dangers of lead in our community,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “This settlement reinforces the shared responsibility we all have to protect families, especially children, from preventable harm. Onondaga County has made an historic and sustained commitment to addressing lead hazards, and this action strengthens the work already underway to ensure every child grows up in a safe and healthy home.” “For years, our families have been crying out for help while our children — especially Black and brown children — were being poisoned in the very homes meant to protect them,” said Oceanna Fair, Chair of Families for Lead Freedom Now. “This settlement is more than a legal action; it is a recognition of the harm our community has carried and a reminder that our children’s lives cannot be treated as disposable. Families for Lead Freedom Now stands with every parent who fought through fear, illness, and silence. We thank Attorney General James for hearing our voices and taking action, and we will keep organizing until every child in Syracuse has a safe home and a fair chance at a healthy future.” "Lead poisoning from paint, pipes, and other sources in poorly maintained rental homes is a tragic, preventable cause of lifelong learning problems and other health issues in too many children,” said Dr. Travis Hobart, Medical Director of the Central/Eastern New York Lead Poisoning Resource Center. “As a pediatrician, I have limited tools to prevent exposure in the home, so I am grateful for the work of the Office of the Attorney General to protect vulnerable children by holding landlords accountable. I look forward to continued work with all our partners to address this critical issue." Attorney General James thanks Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse for their close collaboration and partnership on this matter. Today’s settlement is the latest in Attorney General James’ efforts to hold landlords and property managers accountable for violating childhood lead poisoning prevention laws in New York. In September 2025, Attorney General James secured $515,000 from Buffalo landlord Farhad Raiszadeh for repeated violations of lead paint laws. In December 2024, Attorney General James secured $6.5 million from Lilmor Management, one of New York City’s worst landlords, for persistent violations of lead paint, mold, and housing maintenance laws. In March 2024, Attorney General James reached a $175,000 settlement with Syracuse landlord Todd Hobbs for failing to address lead-based paint hazards at his rental properties, where most tenants were low-income families. In February 2024, Attorney General James reached a $310,000 settlement with Syracuse landlord William D'Angelo for repeated and persistent violations of lead safety laws at 22 rental properties. In June 2022, Attorney General James shut down Syracuse landlord John Kiggins and his company, Endzone Properties, Inc., for repeatedly violating lead paint laws and failing to address lead paint hazards, which resulted in the lead poisoning of 18 children living in Endzone properties in Syracuse. This matter was handled by Assistant Attorneys General Abigail Katowitz-Liu and Patrick Omilian, with support from Environmental Scientist Jennifer Nalbone and Project Assistant Isabel (Izzy) Murphy, under the supervision of Environmental Protection Bureau Chief Lemuel M. Srolovic. Assistant Attorney General Melanie Carden of the Syracuse Regional Office also assisted in this matter under the supervision of Assistant Attorney General in Charge Ed Thompson and Deputy Attorney General for Regional Affairs Jill Faber. The Environmental Protection Bureau is a part of the Division for Social Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy. ###