Bebop Channel Acquires $2 Million Screenplay and Life Story Rights to “Marist’s Story"

Marist Veres Royal, 16 year-old football player, signs deal for biopic.

Veres Royal, NCAA's youngest football player expands NIL boundaries once again with “Marist’s Story”, a powerful sports drama in the scripted biopic deal.

The Bebop Channel Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBOP)

Marist’s journey is about more than football — it’s about defying limits, innovation, resilience, and chasing greatness at an unprecedented pace” — Zari Veres Royal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bebop Channel has secured a $2 million deal for the screenplay and exclusive life story rights to “Marist’s Story”, a powerful sports drama in the tradition of The Blind Side. Marking a notable milestone in the evolving NIL landscape, this transaction allows a current NCAA athlete to monetize his full life story through a major scripted biopic deal.

The film chronicles the extraordinary true-life journey of Marist Veres Royal — the youngest player in NCAA college football history — from his record-breaking, trailblazing youth through his expected declaration for the 2028 NFL Draft at age 18, a move that would shatter yet another historic record as the youngest player ever to declare for the league.

At just 16 years old, Marist Veres Royal has already become a national sensation. Standing over 6'3" and weighing over 280 pounds, the versatile fullback/tight end made history while at Buffalo State University, breaking the previous NCAA age record by several days. He is a passionate advocate for athletes’ rights and player safety, and a visionary inventor who created the patent-pending “Halo” Protective Head Mask for Helmets/Headgear, a groundbreaking device designed to reduce frontal-impact forces to the head and affect an entire industry.

At its heart, “Marist’s Story” celebrates the man-child athlete’s extraordinary accomplishments while revealing the darker backstory of the many barriers he has faced at such a young age. The film portrays the intense inner-family conflict between his mother’s fierce desire to protect him and provide a semblance of a normal childhood, and his father’s ambitious drive to push him toward greatness. Their contrasting approaches create the powerful family dynamic at the center of this inspiring story — in many ways a story experienced by athlete families across America.

Zari Veres Royal, Marist’s older sister and the screenwriter attached to the project, is a standout member of Bebop Channel’s Young Lions initiative. A model, entrepreneur, fashion curator, and theatrical director, Zari recently made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week for designer Malan Breton. She brings her unique creative vision and passion for authentic storytelling to “Marist’s Story.” She stated: “Marist’s journey is about more than football — it’s about defying limits, innovation, resilience, and chasing greatness at an unprecedented pace. As his sister, I’m deeply honored to help bring this remarkable young man’s story — and our family’s complex love — to the screen.”

The Deal

Full details of the transaction, including the Contingent Purchase Agreement, the $2,000,000 Promissory Note, contingent delivery terms, June 12, 2027 reversion date, and related-party disclosures, are set forth in the Company’s official Notice of Material Definitive Agreement & Related Party Transaction filed today and available here:

NOTICE OF MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT - MARIST'S STORY

The acquisition reflects Bebop Channel’s ongoing commitment to developing bold, authentic narratives centered on its Young Lions talent roster. The screenplay is currently in active development, with production moving forward rapidly.

About Marist Veres Royal

Born June 14, 2009, Marist Veres Royal, who currently attends Hilbert College in New York, is the youngest NCAA football player in history, inventor of the patent-pending "Halo" Protective Helmet Mask, advocate for athletes’ rights and player safety, a trailblazer in the expansion of creative opportunities under current collegiate NIL rules, and a rising public figure expected to declare for the 2028 NFL Draft at age 18 — breaking another record along the way. You can follow Marist on X @MaristVRoyal.

About Bebop Channel

The BeBop Channel Corporation operates as a dynamic media and talent management company focused on promoting and empowering creators, innovators, and projects in the arts, sports, and science sectors.

Safe Harbor Statement for Forward-Looking Statements

This disclosure contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the development of “Marist’s Story,” potential sales to third-party studios, and the anticipated impact of the Young Lions Initiative.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as a failure to secure a third-party studio buyer before the June 12, 2027 reversion deadline and changes in the market demand for sports-related theatrical content.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.