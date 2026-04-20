New 'Seeing is Believing' Video Stresses Electrical Safety & Fire Prevention Tech For National Electrical Safety Month

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May is National Electrical Safety Month, and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Low Voltage Distribution Equipment (LVDE) Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Task Force is releasing a new educational video to help create awareness around proactively preventing potentially deadly residential electrical fires.The free downloadable video offers real-world examples of how dangerous arc faults can occur in damaged wiring behind walls, in attics, crimped extension cords, overloaded outlets and power strips, and damaged appliances. The footage combines various sources to show how hidden hazards can quickly become devastating fires without warning.The video, which can be downloaded here , is designed to help educate the public about what to look for in preventing electrical fires and that a technology exists to stop arcing before a fire can start. The electrical experts are hoping fire departments, electrical contractors, builders and others will share this educational tool during National Electrical Safety Month and throughout the year."What better way to heighten awareness about electrical safety than to show people exactly what will happen if they don’t proactively ensure their homes are safe?" said Ashley Bryant Kees, Siemens and Chair of the NEMA AFCI Task Force. "Recently celebrating their 25th year as a National Electrical Code requirement in construction, arc fault circuit interrupters can immediately prevent electrical fires from occurring—saving lives and property."The Growing RiskAccording to national fire data, approximately 46,000 residential fires occur annually in the United States. Electrical failures and malfunctions remain a leading cause, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries each year.According to the International Association of Fire Fighters , today’s fires burn faster and hotter due to synthetic furnishings and a variety of modern construction materials. Families may have less than four minutes to escape a fire once it begins.Proven Prevention: AFCIsArc Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCIs) detect dangerous electrical arcing and shut down power before a fire can start. AFCIs have been required by the National Electrical Codein new home construction since 1999.The one-time cost to protect a newly constructed 2,000-square-foot home with AFCIs averages approximately $392 — a modest investment compared to the potential loss of life and property.Homeowner Prevention Tips• Inspect cords and plugs for cracks, fraying or crushed insulation.• Never run extension cords under rugs or furniture.• Replace damaged outlets and aging appliances.• Hire a licensed electrical contractor for a home safety inspection.• Ask about upgrading to AFCI protection.The video “Seeing Is Believing” uses content, videos and photos from NEMA, the American Circuit Breaker Manufacturers Association, UL Research Institutes’ Fire Safety Research Institute, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Eaton and ABB.For more information about arc fault circuit interrupters and electrical safety please visit www.AFCIsafety.org or www.makeitelectric.org

Seeing is Believing

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