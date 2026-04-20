Venue Change for May NH Fish and Game Commission Meeting

CONTACT:

Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511

April 20, 2026

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission has announced a change in venue for its May meeting. The Commission will meet at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildlife.nh.gov/about-new-hampshire-fish-and-game/nhfg-commission.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov.