New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Opens This Week, Marking Start of Spring Festival Season

A jazz musician performs live on stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, highlighting New Orleans’ rich musical legacy.

Annual event highlights local music, culture, and cuisine while drawing national and international visitors

When you come to New Orleans, you’re not just hearing music—you’re feeling a culture.” — -Harry Connick, Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival opens Thursday at the Fair Grounds Race Course, signaling the start of one of the city’s most active cultural periods.

Now in its decades-long run, the festival is recognized for its focus on local music, regional traditions, and Louisiana cuisine. The event draws attendees from across the United States and internationally, contributing to increased tourism and economic activity throughout the New Orleans area.

Festival programming includes multiple stages featuring a range of genres, including jazz, gospel, blues, R&B, and zydeco. In addition to music, the event highlights local food vendors and craftspeople, offering a broader representation of the region’s cultural heritage.

“Jazz is a living music. It’s always evolving.” — Wynton Marsalis

Activity tied to the festival extends beyond the fairgrounds. Nearby areas such as Frenchmen Street and the French Quarter typically see increased live music programming, with venues hosting late-night performances and special events throughout the festival period.

“When you come to New Orleans, you’re not just hearing music—you’re feeling a culture.” — Harry Connick Jr.

Local hospitality and tourism sectors anticipate a surge in visitors over the coming weeks, consistent with seasonal trends associated with major spring events in the city.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival continues through its scheduled dates, with daily attendance expected to remain strong as festival season progresses.

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