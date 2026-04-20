InventionHome® Inventor Creates Smart Tumbler System Designed for Seamless Smartwatch Access and Everyday Convenience

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karin W. of Alexandria, MN is the creator of the Neraki Smart Lid and Tumbler, an innovative tumbler and lid that keeps your smartwatch secure, accessible, and ready to use without needing to wear it. The tumbler is designed for modern, on-the-go lifestyles and transforms an everyday tumbler into a convenient hub for your smartwatch that eliminates the need for pockets, bags, or constant wrist wear.As smartwatches become essential tools for communication, fitness tracking, and notifications, people are increasingly looking for more flexible ways to use them throughout the day. Whether relaxing at the beach or pool, spending time with friends, or simply taking a break from wearing a watch, there hasn’t been a reliable way to keep the device close, protected, and easy to access. The Neraki system combats these problems with a practical, lifestyle-driven solution.At the heart of the design is a specially engineered tumbler lid that seamlessly integrates a secure holding area for a smartwatch face. This built-in feature may include a recessed compartment, soft-touch inserts, or magnetic elements that gently hold the device in place. The result is a stable, protective spot for your watch, whether you’re on the move or stationary, without compromising the tumbler’s primary function.“Everyone carries a water bottle, me included,” said Karin. “I wanted my watch to be close enough to answer hands-free. When I’m at the pool, the beach, or just outside, the watch connects to my Bluetooth speakers and won’t overheat like a phone.”For added versatility, the tumbler may also feature external magnetic attachment points to allow users to place their watch on the outside of the container for quick, hands-free access. This is especially useful for taking calls, controlling music, or connecting to Bluetooth speakers without needing to wear the device. The dual-position design gives users the freedom to interact with their smartwatch in a way that feels natural and convenient.The idea was inspired by real-world frustrations with traditional smartwatch use. Taking calls directly on the wrist can be awkward, and carrying a phone everywhere isn’t always ideal, especially during social time or outdoor activities. The Neraki Smart Lid and Tumbler encourages people to stay connected while staying present, making it easier to “hang up and hang out.” It also offers a practical alternative for environments like pools and beaches where wearing a watch can expose it to sand, water, and heat.Key features and benefits include:• Integrated Smartwatch Holder: Built-in compartment or magnetic system keeps your device secure and within reach.• Flexible Placement Options: Use the recessed holder or attach your watch to the exterior for quick access.• Hands-Free Convenience: Easily take calls, control audio, or interact with your device without wearing it.• Enhanced Protection: Helps reduce exposure to drops, scratches, sand, and water compared to traditional storage.• Designed for Active Lifestyles: Ideal for outdoor use, social settings, travel, and everyday routines.Karin filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Neraki Smart Lid and Tumbler. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Neraki Smart Lid and Tumbler can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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