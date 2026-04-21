Dallas Executive Stacy Winsett Releases Debut Book on Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith
Book cover of From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith by Stacy Winsett — a leadership memoir on resilience, moral courage, and servant leadership.
C-suite executive Stacy Winsett's new memoir explores the hidden cost of resilience and a new framework for authentic, faith-led leadership.
Drawing on decades of corporate leadership experience and a deeply personal journey through loss, adversity, and professional reinvention, Winsett offers readers a candid account of what it truly costs to lead with strength — and what it takes to lead with heart.
"For most of my career, I wore resilience like armor," says Winsett. "This book is about what happens when you finally take it off — and discover that your vulnerability is actually your greatest leadership asset."
The book speaks directly to leaders, particularly women in corporate environments, who have been conditioned to push through adversity without acknowledging its toll. Winsett's framework combines personal narrative with actionable leadership principles rooted in faith, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence.
Key themes explored in the book include the hidden cost of being "the strong one" in high-pressure leadership roles; how grief and adversity can become catalysts for authentic influence; a faith-centered approach to rebuilding personal and professional identity; and practical strategies for leaders transitioning into their next chapter.
An audiobook edition, narrated using advanced AI voice technology, is currently in production and expected to be available in the coming weeks.
From Ashes to Influence is available for purchase at Amazon.com.
About Stacy Winsett
Stacy Winsett is a C-suite executive, author, and speaker based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With decades of experience in transit and transportation leadership, she has navigated complex corporate environments while overcoming profound personal adversity. Her debut book, From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith, draws on her journey through grief, resilience, and reinvention to offer a blueprint for leaders who carry the weight of the world on their shoulders. Stacy is the founder of True North HR Solutions and is available for keynote speaking, corporate workshops, and media appearances.
Stacy Winsett
True North HR Solutions
influence@stacywinsett.com
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