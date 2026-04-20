Paul E. Nelson 2026 Clyfford Still Museum Institute Residential Fellow

The Clyfford Still Museum Institute Residential Fellowship Program has announced its 2026 selections and named Paul E. Nelson as one of the Residential Fellows.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clyfford Still Museum Institute Residential Fellowship Program has announced its 2026 selections and named Paul E. Nelson as one of the Residential Fellows for the third cohort of the Program in Denver, CO. The residency takes place July 1 to 31, 2026.The program focuses on three pillars of study: art, education, and social enterprise and happens in Denver, Colorado - the home of the Clyfford Still Museum. Still was among the first generation of Abstract Expressionists who developed a new, powerful approach to painting in the years immediately following World War II.Believing that an artist’s work is best understood when it is viewed without the work of other artists, Stil’s estate sealed off his collection and went in search of an American city willing to establish a permanent museum dedicated exclusively to his work. In 2004 his wife, Patricia decided on Denver and the Clyfford Still Museum opened its doors to the public on November 18, 2011.Since 2024, the Clyfford Still Museum has hosted Fellows from diverse fields to engage with the Museum and its collections through its annual Institute Residential Fellowship Program. This program invites exceptional individuals to Denver to pursue independent projects that benefit from deep study of the Museum's collection and engagement with Still's vibrant creative ecosystem. Paul Nelson first became aware of the legendary Abstract Expressionist painter Clyfford Still via poet Michael McClure, who moved to San Francisco to study painting with him although he arrived two years too late.“I have to tell you that this opportunity, and unfettered access to the whole museum (one of the best of its kind in the world) has given me a little high,” writes Paul Nelson. “My gratitude goes out to the museum, the selection committee and my references, including Andrew Schelling and Jason Wirth.”Each Fellow will receive an honorarium, round-trip economy class travel to and from Denver, housing in Denver during the program, and workspace appropriate to the proposed project.Paul E. Nelson is available for interviews to discuss his plans for the residency and Still’s legacy at 206-422-5002 and pen@cascadiapoeticslab.org.

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