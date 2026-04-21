Winco Window Company names Woodrow Sutton 'Woody' Miller President, continuing Architectural Excellence and Innovation

Woody Miller has been named president of Winco Window Company in St. Louis.

Miller continues legacy of architectural excellence and innovation by assuming the responsibilities from his father, Gantt W. Miller III.

Architects need partners who understand design intent and can execute it with precision. Our role is to support creativity while delivering systems that perform, comply, and endure.” — Woodrow "Woody" Sutton Miller, President., Winco Window Company

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winco Window Company, a leading manufacturer of custom architectural aluminum windows, announced today that Woodrow "Woody" Sutton Miller has been named President. He assumes the responsibilities from his father, Gantt W. Miller III, AIA, who is Winco’s CEO.Miller steps into the role following years of leadership as Vice President of Operations, where he worked closely with architects, preservation specialists, and design professionals to bring complex fenestration concepts to life—whether restoring historic façades or advancing performance-driven window systems for modern architecture.Winco has long been recognized as a manufacturer that understands that windows are both technical systems and architectural elements. Under Miller's leadership, the company will continue to support designers seeking integrity in historic preservation, as well as those pushing the boundaries of thermal performance, acoustics, air infiltration, detailing, and integration."Architects need partners who understand design intent and can execute it with precision," said Miller. "Our role is to support creativity while delivering systems that perform, comply, and endure."A fourth-generation leader in a family-owned, privately held business with more than a century of manufacturing experience, Miller brings continuity and a forward-looking approach to Winco's role in the fenestration industry. His presidency emphasizes collaboration early in design, technical transparency, and a commitment to helping architects solve challenging aesthetic and performance demands. Winco has also released a new video to highlight the company’s accomplishments and family heritage.Winco remains dedicated to advancing fenestration solutions that respect architectural history while embracing modern materials, technologies, and standards.Learn more about our process https://wincowindow.com/about-us/about-winco ###About Winco Window CompanyWinco Window Company is a family-owned manufacturer specializing in custom architectural aluminum windows for commercial applications in both new and historic buildings—and everything in between. For more than 100 years, Winco has partnered with architects to deliver durable, high-performance window systems that are designed to preserve architectural integrity and aesthetics. Winco has set the standard for performance-driven fenestration solutions. These include hurricane and tornado resistance, blast/ballistic resistance, FEMA-rated products, as well as historically accurate replications for preservation projects.

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