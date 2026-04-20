Retired Police Detective to Showcase My Family ID Biometric App at National Missing & Unidentified Persons Conference

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Fingerprinting/biometric face-scanning app modernizes ink-to-paper system used by law enforcement and speeds up real-time emergency transfer of information

I’m excited to share the My Family ID technology with officers and deputies, so that they can provide a modern resource to families caring for loved ones.” — Det. Chuck Still (Ret.) My Family ID Founder

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Family ID , a biometric face and fingerprint scanning smartphone application, will be presented to the law enforcement and search and rescue communities at the National Missing & Unidentified Persons Conference held at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, in Las Vegas, from April 21–23, 2026. The app modernizes the collection and storage of vital identification of small children and vulnerable seniors for quick information transfers during missing person emergencies.“In my years as a detective, I saw the same struggle over and over; police departments simply don't have the time or manpower to fingerprint kids or seniors at community fairs anymore,” said Detective Chuck Still (Ret), Founder of My Family ID. “I’m excited to share the My Family ID technology with officers and deputies, so that they can provide a modern resource to families caring for loved ones.”As a veteran investigator, Still understands the "detective's pain point" - the critical loss of time during the initial stages of a missing person report. My Family ID provides a private, digital solution for parents and caregivers to store essential identification data, including fingerprints and facial biometrics, directly on their own mobile devices.“The reality is that the best way for families to help the police is to help themselves first by having this information readily available on their phones,” Still added. “By storing safe, real-time ID and biometric scans on an adult’s device, families can hand an officer everything they need the moment they arrive on scene for a missing child or wandering adult case. It turns a chaotic situation into an actionable investigation instantly.”The app stores the name, weight, and height of everyone in the family and then uses the smartphone’s camera to scan the facial biometrics and fingerprints of everyone, and the data is stored on the individual’s device.My Family ID shifts the responsibility of data management to the family, ensuring that high-quality, real-time biometric data is ready for instant distribution to law enforcement. The data is stored only within the app on the device and is not uploaded into the cloud, ensuring complete data control of facial scans and fingerprints. The ID information is as safe as storing a debit or credit card on your smartphone.“This is a game-changer for law enforcement who may want to explore public transportation or shopping mall camera systems, where vulnerable children and adults often go missing,” said Still.The My Family ID app is geared for parents of young children, the Autism and Down Syndrome communities, and for those adults caring for aging loved ones with cognitive impairments like Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.“This is a solution for the sandwich generation who are watching their little ones closely with one eye, all while monitoring mom and dad with the other eye. When the unthinkable happens, they have everything they need inside their smartphones to assist law enforcement and the community in expediting the search,” said Still.Las Vegas new stations attending the show can interview Detective Still at the event and get a demo of how easily My Family ID scans fingerprints and faces. The My Family ID app was recently featured in Los Angeles TV markets by CBS2/KCAL9 and ABC7.Conference DetailsAttendees of the National Missing & Unidentified Persons Conference, hosted by the NCJTC and NASAR, can visit the My Family ID booth to see a demonstration of the technology and learn how the app can be used as a standardized community tool for Silver and Purple Alerts.Dates: April 21 – 23, 2026Location: Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV============================================================================================================================About My Family IDMy Family ID was founded by retired and longtime Juvenile Detective Chuck Still. Still first developed a professional version of law enforcement offices to store and share information with other agencies in missing cases. While working on runaway and missing children cases, Still knew that a collaboration between loved ones and law enforcement was pertinent to achieving a positive outcome.My Family ID is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for a one-time fee of $4.99. There are no additional up-charges or in-app purchases required.

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