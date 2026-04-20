LinkStep Launches Advanced Asset Management Tracker with Real-Time Vehicle and Heavy Construction Equipment Tracking

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Discover LinkStep’s new Asset Management Tracker: Real-time GPS tracking for vehicles & heavy construction equipment, plus custom forms, alerts & analytics.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LinkStep , Inc., the innovative provider of customizable reporting and tracking software, today announced the development and launch of its new Asset Management Tracker . This powerful addition enables companies to track vehicles and heavy construction equipment in real time, delivering seamless integration with LinkStep’s existing custom forms, incident reporting, and analytics tools.Businesses in construction, mining, and other asset-intensive industries often struggle with visibility into high-value assets, leading to downtime, inefficient utilization, theft risks, and compliance challenges. LinkStep’s new Asset Management Tracker solves these pain points by centralizing asset data in one secure, cloud-based platform. Users gain complete oversight of fleet vehicles, excavators, bulldozers, loaders, and other heavy equipment — all with real-time location updates, status monitoring, and actionable insights.Key Features of the LinkStep Asset Management Tracker- Real-Time GPS Tracking — Monitor the exact location and movement of company vehicles and heavy construction equipment instantly from any device.- Seamless Integration with Custom Forms — Log maintenance requests, inspections, or incidents directly tied to specific assets using LinkStep’s flexible form-building tools.- Automated Alerts and Notifications — Receive instant notifications for geofence breaches, low fuel, scheduled maintenance, or unauthorized use.- Powerful Analytics and Reporting — Generate detailed reports on asset utilization, downtime, fuel efficiency, and ROI, building on LinkStep’s proven analytics capabilities.- Mobile-Friendly Access — Field teams can update asset status, report issues, or view live data on the go, supporting operations in remote job sites.“Construction and heavy equipment fleets represent significant investments, yet many companies still rely on manual processes or fragmented tools,” said Troy Jenkins, CEO at LinkStep, Inc. “Our new Asset Management Tracker brings everything together in one platform — linking real-time tracking with our customizable reporting system so businesses can move in lockstep with their operations, reduce costs, minimize downtime, and improve safety and compliance.”The feature is designed for industries already trusting LinkStep, including construction, mining, hospitality, self-storage, and healthcare. Early feedback highlights faster asset reconciliation, better preventive maintenance scheduling, and stronger accountability across teams.Availability and Next StepsThe Asset Management Tracker is now available to Professional and Enterprise plan users on linkstep.com. Existing customers can activate the module directly in their dashboard, with full integration to current workflows.To learn more about how real-time asset tracking for vehicles and heavy construction equipment can transform your operations, visit https://linkstep.com or request a personalized demo.About LinkStep, Inc.LinkStep, Inc. is a cloud-based platform dedicated to simplifying business reporting and tracking needs. With powerful custom form-building, incident management, audit reporting, and analytics tools, LinkStep helps organizations across construction, mining, healthcare, hospitality, and more streamline operations and gain actionable insights. By linking applications seamlessly and moving in lockstep with client needs, LinkStep empowers businesses to focus on growth rather than administrative burdens. Learn more at https://linkstep.com

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