Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden

CANADA, April 20 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden.

Building on Prime Minister Frieden’s visit to Canada in February, the prime ministers underscored the growing bilateral partnership between Canada and Luxembourg across trade, commerce, technology, and defence. They identified opportunities to deepen trade and investment in aerospace and satellite communications, where Canada and Luxembourg have natural complementary capabilities.

The leaders discussed progress to establish the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank (DSR Bank), a new multilateral institution that will mobilise private capital to scale up defence industries at speed and bolster collective security. With multi-year, low-cost financing, the DSR Bank will enable the defence sector to build bigger and faster, and support Canadian workers and businesses. Prime Minister Carney thanked Prime Minister Frieden for his close partnership in this mission.

The leaders emphasised progress underway to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and the imperative for de-escalation in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Frieden agreed to remain in close contact.