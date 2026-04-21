OnGo Alliance Appoints New Board Chairman, Welcomes Enterprise Members, Reports Strong CBRS Momentum

OnGo Alliance names Norman Fekrat as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors, adds enterprise members & reports CBRS growth surpassing 437,000 active CBSDs.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The OnGo Alliance, the driving force behind industry spectrum allocations and the adoption of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) networks, announced the appointment of Norman Fekrat as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. The Alliance is welcoming new enterprise members and reports that the CBRS ecosystem has surpassed 437,000 active Citizens Broadband Service Devices (CBSDs), reflecting continued strong growth across private cellular network, fixed wireless access, and neutral host network deployments.OnGo Alliance Appoints Norman Fekrat as Board ChairmanNorman is the CEO & Managing Partner of Imagine Wireless and brings 35 years of experience advising major Telecom, Internet, Technology, and Media companies through transformational programs, with a particular focus on enterprise digital transformation. Norman has been leading the charge with the adoption of enterprise private cellular networks in the industry, along with driving spectrum advocacy.As CBRS deployments scale across sectors, having a Board Chair who understands enterprise decision-making from the inside will help the Alliance sharpen its priorities and deliver greater value to members. We also thank outgoing Chairman Ariful Hannan of Google for his steady leadership and the groundwork he helped lay during his tenure. We look forward to working with Norman as the OnGo Alliance deepens its role in unlocking the full economic potential of spectrum.Alliance Welcomes New Enterprise MembersThe OnGo Alliance is pleased to welcome several new members, including two major U.S. airports, Miami International (MIA) and Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP), which have deployed CBRS networks to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience across aprons, baggage handling areas, and passenger-facing services. The Alliance also welcomes Chevron, which is actively deploying CBRS in the field and will be presenting its case study at OnGo Forward. These deployments underscore CBRS's ability to support mission-critical operations in complex, high-traffic environments.CBRS Ecosystem Surpasses 437,000 Active DevicesThis milestone reflects CBRS's ongoing momentum as the preferred spectrum for private cellular activity across diverse industries. From manufacturing facilities and warehouses to schools, airports, and rural broadband providers, organizations continue to deploy high-performing CBRS private cellular networks to address connectivity challenges that traditional wireless cannot solve economically.Join OnGo at Network X Americas The OnGo Alliance invites industry stakeholders to attend the OnGo Forward summit and visit the OnGo Pavilion at Network X Americas, May 19-20 in Dallas, TX, to hear customer case studies, see CBRS technology demonstrations, and connect with ecosystem members. For more information, visit here About OnGo AllianceThe OnGo Alliance is a member consortium that accelerates the development, commercialization, and adoption of wireless solutions in the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service band and evangelizes shared-spectrum frameworks worldwide. By certifying multi-vendor interoperability, advancing neutral-host architectures, and advocating pro-innovation spectrum policy, the Alliance is paving the path to ubiquitous, high-performance private wireless networks, fixed wireless solutions, and neutral-host deployments. Learn more and join at www.ongoalliance.org

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