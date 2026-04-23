TuxCare To Feature Endless Lifecycle Support and KernelCare Solutions at 2026 National Cybersecurity Show

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it will exhibit at the 2026 National Cybersecurity Show that takes place April 28–30 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Located in booth #5/N30, TuxCare will feature its Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Open Source Software portfolio as well as its KernelCare Enterprise rebootless security patching solution.ELS for OSS enables organizations to secure critical systems and applications well beyond the end of vendor support. It provides comprehensive, long-term protection across the open-source software stack, supporting an expanding range of projects, libraries, and runtimes.Built to integrate seamlessly into existing environments, TuxCare’s ELS for OSS helps IT and security teams accelerate incident response, simplify patching and compliance, and leverage expert support across KernelCare, LibCare, and other TuxCare solutions. By providing actionable insights precisely when they are needed, ELS for OSS can enable teams to maintain strong security while staying focused on core business objectives.Attendees at the National Cybersecurity Show will have the opportunity to learn how TuxCare’s solutions rapidly address vulnerabilities that traditional scanning tools often miss by identifying and remediating risks buried deep within complex dependency chains. The approach allows organizations to strengthen their software supply chains with precision and at scale without disrupting operations.Also showcased in Tuxcare’s booth, KernelCare Enterprise provides automated, rebootless and non-disruptive patching that eliminates patch delays and manual intervention with support for a wide range of Linux distributions. By automating patch downloads, validation, and deployment, KernelCare ensures rapid CVE remediation – an essential capability for preserving performance and stability in high-performance computing (HPC) environments.For full event details, visit:More information on TuxCare’s ELS for Open Source Software is available at:More information on TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise is available at:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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