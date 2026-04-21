Custom License Plate Frame & Tire Cover Manufacturer Expands Client Base After Southwind Distributing Closure

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With Southwind Distributing & Tire Covers now closed, Automotive Advertising Associates steps in to serve displaced dealers nationwide.

Our doors are open. Any dealership that worked with Southwind and needs a trusted manufacturer for tire covers or license plate frames can call us today. ” — Automotive Advertising Associates, Inc.

COOPER CITY , FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Advertising Associates, Inc., a leading manufacturer of custom tire covers and custom license plate frames serving automotive and RV dealerships nationwide, is formally welcoming all former clients of Southwind Distributing and Southwind Tire Covers. Following that company's recent closure, dealerships that previously relied on Southwind, can now transition directly to Automotive Advertising Associates with no interruption to their branding programs.What Happened to Southwind Distributing?Southwind Distributing & Southwind Tire Covers permanently closed its doors after twenty five years of service. Dealerships that depended on Southwind for their spare tire covers and related promotional products are encouraged to utilize Automotive Advertising Associates to be their reliable manufacturing partner to fulfill ongoing and future orders.A Trusted Alternative Already Serving Hundreds of DealershipsAutomotive Advertising Associates, based in Cooper City, Florida has spent years manufacturing high quality dealership branded materials for hundreds of automotive and RV dealers across the United States. Its reputation is built on consistent product quality, dependable turnaround times, and competitive wholesale pricing, making the transition from Southwind ideal for dealerships of any size.The company specializes in automotive dealership advertising related products that do more than look good at the point of sale. A well designed tire cover and/or license plate frame can stay on a vehicle for years to come, delivering repeated brand impressions at virtually no ongoing cost. This is a great form of advertising that few other promotional products can match.What Products Does Automotive Advertising Associates Manufacture?Automotive Advertising Associates manufactures custom tire covers using woven, nonwoven, and denim vinyl materials, finished with richly printed graphics that reflect each dealership's unique brand identity. For dealerships that need their existing Southwind designs recreated, the company's in house graphic artists can either reproduce the original artwork or develop a fresh redesign, whichever best serves the dealership's current marketing goals.In addition to spare tire covers, the company produces custom license plate frames in both plastic and aluminum, available in a range of shapes and colors. Every frame is manufactured in the United States and engineered to be durable, visually appealing, and compliant with individual state and local regulations. Automotive Advertising Associates can advise dealerships on exactly which frame specifications meet the legal requirements in their market.Are Custom Tire Covers and License Plate Frames Worth the Investment?Yes. Both products offer an exceptionally high return on investment for dealerships. Once placed on a vehicle, they generate ongoing brand visibility across every mile driven, with no recurring cost. For dealerships focused on local market recognition and long term brand recall, these physical advertising specialties remain among the most cost efficient tools available.Minimum Orders, Quantity Discounts, and ProofsOrder quantities start at 250 units, with pricing that scales favorably for larger runs, making these products accessible for independent dealerships and regional dealer groups alike. Before any order goes into production, Automotive Advertising Associates provides artistic proofs for client approval, so dealerships can review and confirm the design before a single unit is manufactured.Who Can Work With Automotive Advertising Associates?Beyond automotive and RV dealerships, Automotive Advertising Associates also produces custom license plate frames for universities, educational institutions, and other professional organizations looking to reinforce their brand across a vehicle fleet or membership base. The same quality standards and design support apply across all client categories.How to Get StartedFormer Southwind Distributing and Southwind Tire Covers clients are encouraged to reach out directly. The team at Automotive Advertising Associates is ready to begin, reviewing existing designs, providing updated quotes, and getting new orders into production as quickly as possible. Automotive Advertising Associates will do everything in their power to make the transition smooth and seamless as possible.For dealerships ready to explore automotive dealership advertising solutions built around quality and lasting brand visibility, Automotive Advertising Associates is the right manufacturer for your organization.Call: 1-855-453-6500 Email: fstangle@automotiveadvertisingassociates.com Visit: licenseplateframes.comAbout Automotive Advertising Associates, Inc.Headquartered in Cooper City, Florida, Automotive Advertising Associates, Inc. specializes in the custom design and U.S. based manufacture of spare tire covers, license plate frames, and automotive promotional products. The company serves auto dealerships, RV dealers, universities, and commercial organizations throughout the United States, with a commitment to quality craftsmanship, responsive service, and competitive pricing.

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