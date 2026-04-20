Orange County administrator named National Principal of the Year

Jason Johnson, Orange High School principal and the 2025 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year, was named the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) 2026 National High School Principal of the Year. He received the recognition at the National Education Leadership Awards (NELA) in Washington, D.C. on April 17.

“Representing North Carolina’s public schools on a national stage is an honor, and wouldn’t be possible without the students, staff and community that I work alongside every day,” Johnson said. “This award validates the work we are doing across the state of North Carolina, and it affirms the direction set by the North Carolina State Board of Education and Superintendent Mo Green.”

As the National Principal of the Year, Johnson will have the opportunity to add his voice to the biggest stages in education and will become a member of a lifelong network of top school leaders. This honor opens doors to influence policy, grow professionally and inspire the next generation of educational leadership.

“Jason Johnson is a transformational and collaborative leader, and the impact of his educational leadership is felt across the state of North Carolina, not only as a principal, but also in the classroom, district office and even at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green. “This honor is well-deserved, and it is only fitting that the entire nation has the opportunity to benefit from his wise leadership as well.”

A 28-year veteran educator, Johnson has been a leader across North Carolina and has served in Chatham County Schools and Guilford County Schools as a teacher and principal, in addition to his tenure in Orange County Schools. Additionally, Johnson spent time at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) as a School Transformation Coach before returning to Orange County Schools.

In his current role, Johnson led the Orange County Panthers to exceed growth in 2023-24 and improve its school performance grade and raise proficiency for every student group. Johnson spent five years at Orange County Schools’ central office coaching and providing leadership to principals across the district.

Johnson's leadership philosophy comes to life through the intentional practices and initiatives he has helped build. Together with his administration, Johnson developed a strong academic focus through strategically aligned and revamped Collaborative Teams to ensure all students master essential instructional strategies. To foster student voice, Johnson asks students to complete a survey reflecting on their year and identifying strengths and areas for growth. Johnson encourages teacher leadership through opportunities like the Guiding Coalition team and regular professional development.

“Working with students, teachers and families is at the heart of who I am as an educational leader,” Johnson shared in his application for 2025 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year. “My experiences at Central Office and the other jobs that I had over the years helped me realize my passion for building leadership capacity in others. … My heart and soul is building teacher leaders and a collaborative culture at my school.”

For the NASSP Principal of the Year program, each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Schools, and the Department of Defense Education Activity select one middle level and one high school principal to represent their state or department. From those nominees, three middle level and three high school finalists are chosen. The NASSP Middle Level National Principal of the Year and High School National Principal of the Year are selected from among the finalists. The award recognizes middle level and high school principals for their outstanding contributions to student success, school improvement, and educational leadership.