Final Call for Creators: 5th Annual SoCal Beat Battle Submission Deadline April 24, 2026

2025 Vocalist Finalists with Judge Zyah Belle

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when it is easier than ever to generate content quickly, the SoCal Beat Battle is focused on something else: helping students create music that reflects their personal voice, culture, and point of view.Presented by Soundtrap and Young Producers Group (YPG), the fifth annual SoCal Beat Battle invites 5th-12th grade student producers, vocalists, and instrumentalists to submit original, student-created music by April 24, 2026. This year’s competition serves as a high-stakes career launchpad, offering finalists over $150,000 in prizes and exclusive internship opportunities with industry leaders.The competition culminates in a live finale at Spotify’s flagship Los Angeles campus in the heart of the Arts District. On this world-class stage, selected finalists will showcase their work for a panel of award-winning industry professionals, gaining elite exposure to career pathways across digital music composition, audio engineering, and the entertainment industry.The Beat Battle stems from partnerships with Soundtrap, used by millions of students, educators, and creators to make music and podcasts together from any device, putting the same tools used by working producers and artists into the classroom, and YPG, an education company equipping K-12 educators with music technology curricula, podcasting resources, and expert mentorship needed to empower the next generation of creators. What began through collaboration with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has expanded into a powerhouse regional effort including Inglewood USD, Compton USD, Val Verde USD, Newport-Mesa USD, Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACHSA), Antelope Valley UHSD, and Lancaster School District, alongside dozens of schools across Southern California.Over 700 students applied to last year’s competition, with an even larger applicant pool expected this year. Producing a track asks students to set direction, listen closely, work through constraints, and incorporate feedback. These habits strengthen skills in creative problem-solving and persistence skills that support success in school, work, and a technical world that’s ever-changing. Students can create their own track for free here: www.soundtrap.com/content/socal-beat-battle Submissions and EligibilitySubmissions are open to Southern California students in grades 5-12 across three categories: Producers, Vocalists, and Instrumentalists. The deadline to submit is April 24, 2026, at 11:59 pm PST. Full contest rules and the official submission form can be found at www.youngproducersgroup.com/beatbattle About SoundtrapLaunched in 2013 as the world's first cloud-based collaborative music studio, Soundtrap is used by millions of creators around the world to make music and podcasts together from any device. With a professional-grade studio that runs entirely in the browser, Soundtrap removes the barriers of cost, complexity, and geography that have long kept creative tools out of reach, putting the same tools used by working producers and artists into the hands of students, educators, and creators at every level. Learn more at soundtrap.com/edu.About Young Producers GroupYoung Producers Group (YPG) aims to advance 21st-century literacy by supporting K-12 educators with creative tools to integrate music technology and podcasting solutions in the classroom. Centered on vertical alignment, YPG solutions span elementary and middle school foundations to California CTE-certified and UC A-G approved high school pathways. By prioritizing digital equity, YPG bridges the gap to the creative economy, amplifying student voice and equipping the next generation to thrive as industry professionals. Learn more at youngproducersgroup.com.

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