Alliance for Transparent and Affordable Prescriptions Returns to Capitol Hill for 2026 Advocacy Days

Alliance for Transparent and Affordable Prescriptions Dr. Robert W. Levin

Patients, Providers to Urge Congress to Advance PBM Reform as Coalition Expands National Partnerships

Patients remain stuck in a system where rising drug prices benefit middlemen rather than the people who rely on these medications. We need structural reforms that prioritize patients, not profits.” — Dr. Robert Levin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Transparent and Affordable Prescriptions (ATAP) , a coalition of more than 20 patient advocacy, medical professional, and healthcare organizations dedicated to improving prescription drug affordability, will convene on Capitol Hill April 21–22 for its 2026 Hill Day.Bringing together physicians, patient advocates, and healthcare leaders from across the country, ATAP’s annual fly-in comes at a pivotal moment as momentum continues to build in Congress for meaningful pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reform. Participants will meet with lawmakers and key congressional staff to advocate for policies that lower out-of-pocket costs and ensure patients have access to the medications they need.“Patients remain stuck in a system where rising drug prices benefit middlemen rather than the people who rely on these medications,” said Dr. Robert Levin, President of ATAP. “Our message to Congress is simple: the time for incremental change has passed. We need structural reforms that prioritize patients, not profits.”During this year’s Hill Day, ATAP members will focus on advancing bipartisan solutions that address the misaligned incentives embedded in the PBM business model. Chief among these is ending the practice of tying PBM compensation to a drug’s list price, which can encourage the selection of higher-cost treatments over more affordable options.In addition, advocates will continue to push for policies that ensure negotiated discounts and rebates are delivered directly to patients at the pharmacy counter, reducing their immediate financial burden rather than being retained within the system.ATAP’s delegation is scheduled to meet with a broad range of congressional offices, including members of key committees with jurisdiction over healthcare policy, as well as leadership offices in both chambers. These conversations will highlight real-world experiences from patients and providers navigating a system that too often delays care, limits treatment options, and increases costs.ATAP’s Hill Day will also feature a congressional briefing focused on the growing challenges associated with prior authorization requirements and the role PBMs play in exacerbating delays in patient care. The briefing will take place on April 21 at 12:00 PM in the Cannon House Office Building Room 240 and will bring together policymakers, staff, and healthcare stakeholders to examine how current practices impact timely access to treatment.Dr. Harry Gewanter, a leading physician voice within ATAP and representative of the Coalition of State Rheumatology Organizations, will participate in the discussion, highlighting how burdensome prior authorization requirements, often driven or administered by PBMs, can delay critical care, disrupt treatment plans, and increase administrative strain on providers.Coinciding with its Hill Day activities, ATAP also announced it has become a member of the PBM Accountability Project, a growing national coalition focused on increasing transparency and oversight of PBM practices.“This collaboration strengthens our ability to advocate for long-overdue accountability in the prescription drug marketplace,” Dr. Levin said. “By working alongside a diverse group of stakeholders, we are amplifying the call for reforms that bring transparency to a system that has operated without sufficient scrutiny for far too long.”The PBM Accountability Project unites employers, unions, pharmacists, and consumer advocates in a coordinated effort to expose practices such as spread pricing, rebate retention, and restrictive formularies that can drive up costs and limit access to care. ATAP’s physician-led perspective brings an important clinical voice to the coalition’s efforts, underscoring the direct impact these practices have on patient outcomes.“Frontline providers see every day how barriers created by PBMs interfere with treatment decisions and patient care,” Dr. Levin added. “Joining this effort allows us to more effectively advocate for policies that restore transparency, strengthen the doctor-patient relationship, and ensure savings reach the people who need them most.”As Congress continues to evaluate proposals to reform the prescription drug supply chain, ATAP leaders emphasized that sustained engagement from patients and providers is critical to achieving meaningful change.“We are encouraged by the growing bipartisan interest in PBM reform,” said Dr. Levin. “But encouragement must translate into action. Patients across the country cannot afford further delay.”To learn more about ATAP and its mission, visit https://atapadvocates.com . For more information about the PBM Accountability Project, visit https://www.pbmaccountability.org/ About ATAPThe Alliance for Transparent and Affordable Prescriptions is a physician-led coalition of medical associations and patient advocates working to ensure transparency, fairness, and affordability in the prescription drug supply chain. ATAP is focused on reining in the power of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), promoting competition, and restoring the doctor-patient relationship. Through policy advocacy, education, and coalition-building, ATAP is committed to advancing reforms that put patients first and make prescription medications more accessible and affordable for all. Please visit https://atapadvocates.com and follow @ATAPAdvocates on X.###For more information or to schedule an interview with an ATAP spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

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