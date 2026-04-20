HGTV’S ‘MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME’ HEADS TO SOUTH FLORIDA WITH LANG REALTY’S MICHELLE SCHNEIDER

Michelle Schneider with HGTV host David Bromstad on set of My Lottery Dream Home in Boca Raton.

Repeat Buyers Return for a Third Home Search as Boca Raton Takes the National Spotlight

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton’s luxury lifestyle is back in the national spotlight as My Lottery Dream Home spotlights the area in its episode “Big Bucks in Boca Raton,” featuring Lang Realty agent Michelle Schneider. The episode aired Saturday, April 4 on HGTV.

Hosted by David Bromstad, the episode follows lottery winners Rick and Alicia Jultak, who return to the show for a rare third appearance—this time setting their sights on South Florida as they prepare for retirement and expand their real estate portfolio.

As Bromstad guides the couple through their latest home search, Schneider lends her local expertise, showcasing a curated selection of Boca Raton-area properties that reflect the region’s signature blend of luxury and livability. From spacious interiors and modern upgrades to outdoor entertaining spaces and proximity to beaches, golf, and dining, the homes featured highlight why Boca Raton continues to attract buyers nationwide.

“What stood out most in working with Rick and Alicia was how intentional they were about lifestyle,” said Schneider. “They weren’t just looking for a beautiful home—they wanted a place that truly supports how they want to live day-to-day. Boca Raton offers that balance in a way few markets can, from the coastal setting to the sense of community.”

Unlike a typical one-time purchase, the Jultaks’ return to My Lottery Dream Home—having previously purchased homes in other markets—adds a unique dimension to the episode, underscoring both the couple’s evolving lifestyle priorities and the enduring appeal of destination-driven real estate.

Filmed throughout southern Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton and Delray Beach, the episode also showcases the region as a sought-after location not only for homebuyers, but for national television production—further amplifying South Florida’s visibility on a broader stage.

Lang Realty, a leading South Florida brokerage since 1989, continues to be represented on high-profile platforms, with agents like Schneider delivering market insight and personalized service to clients navigating one of the country’s most competitive and desirable housing markets.

The “Big Bucks in Boca Raton” episode originally aired April 4 and is available for viewing on HGTV platforms:

https://www.hgtv.com/shows/my-lottery-dream-home/big-bucks-in-boca-raton

About Lang Realty

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty is a premier real estate brokerage specializing in luxury, waterfront, and country club communities throughout South Florida. With deep market expertise and a client-first approach, Lang Realty serves buyers and sellers across Palm Beach County and beyond. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com.

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