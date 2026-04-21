Systems & Software Debuts Bold New Brand at IUCX 2026, Marking a New Era for a Trusted Utility Tech Partner

Systems & Software unveils its bold new brand identity and Version 7 platform roadmap at IUCX 2026

S&S demonstrates that longevity and innovation go hand in hand and the best is ahead.

For decades, our message to customers has been that modernization doesn’t require starting over, this brand evolution and version 7 upgrade reflects that same principle.” — Adam Smith, Executive Vice President at Systems & Software.

WINOOSKI, VT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systems & Software , a Harris Utilities company and a premier provider of Customer Information Systems (CIS) for electric, gas, and water utilities across the U.S. and Canada, is making a major statement at the International Utility Customer Experience Conference (IUCX), April 14–16 at the Tampa Convention Center. At Booth #811, S&S will debut its Version 7 roadmap alongside a comprehensive new brand identity, signaling a bold investment in the future of utility customer experience.For five decades, utilities have relied on Systems & Software to manage their most critical operations from customer billing and rate management to customer self service and field-service management. That depth of institutional knowledge, built through long-standing partnerships with utilities of all sizes, is what makes the upcoming Version 7 release particularly significant. This isn’t a fresh start. It’s a trusted 50-year foundation powering a next-generation platform.Version 7 represents the most substantial advancement in the S&S platform’s history: a completely redesigned user experience, a modernized tech stack, and an architecture purpose-built for where the utility industry is heading. As customers increasingly expect the same seamless digital experiences from their utilities that they get from leading consumer brands, Version 7 gives utilities a clear and confident path to deliver exactly that, backed by a partner they’ve trusted for generations.“For decades, our message to customers has been that modernization doesn’t require starting over, this brand evolution and version 7 upgrade reflects that same principle.” says Adam Smith, Executive Vice President at Systems & Software. “We aren’t changing who we are, but launching a refreshed look to better represent what we do.”IUCX is the leading forum for utility customer experience professionals, bringing together decision-makers from across the industry to navigate the accelerating shift toward modern, consumer-grade utility services. It’s the ideal stage for S&S to showcase not only its new identity, but the roadmap for version 7 that will continue to evolve the platform in the years ahead.As part of the Harris Utilities family, one of the most comprehensive utility technology ecosystems available, Systems & Software offers utilities something rare: the depth of an end-to-end solution and the reliability of a partner that has been there, every step of the way, for half a century. The full Harris Utilities presence at Booth #811 reflects the breadth of that commitment.At Booth #811, IUCX attendees can expect:Live demonstrations of the Version 7 platform, including its redesigned interface and modernized tech stackA preview of the S&S product roadmap and long-term innovation pipelineExpert conversations on CIS modernization pathways tailored to utilities of all sizesAn introduction to the new Systems & Software brand identityExplore new S&S branding: https://ssivt.com About Systems & SoftwareSystems & Software is a subsidiary of Harris Computer that provides modern customer information systems (CIS) with cloud or on-premise deployments and ongoing support. Its operational software helps utilities manage billing, customer service, and critical business processes with accuracy, security and reliability. For over 50 years, utilities across North America have relied on Systems & Software to modernize core systems and improve service for more than 15 million residents.

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