Alix Foundation Leads Final Push to Complete Birth Detroit’s $1.5 Million Endowment

An image of Birth Detroit birth center. Birth Detroit birth center birthing suite. Dr. Jessica Fladger with a birth center client

Birth Detroit is leading the charge for improving outcomes and experiences for birthing families in Michigan, and the Alix Foundation is proud to partner alongside."” — Alix Foundation

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birth Detroit proudly announces the successful completion of its $1.5 million endowment campaign, made possible by a transformative commitment from the Alix Foundation. This milestone ensures long-term financial stability and positions the organization for continued growth in providing community-centered maternal health care.The Alix Foundation’s leadership gift of $275,000, matched dollar-for-dollar through the Michigan Central Station Children’s Endowment Initiative administered by the Children’s Foundation of Michigan, enabled Birth Detroit to reach its endowment goal. This critical contribution finalized a collective effort from 15 donors who together raised $500,000 to support maternal health care at Birth Detroit.“This is a powerful moment for Birth Detroit and the families we serve,” said Afton Shavers, Chief Administrative Officer, Birth Detroit. “The completion of our endowment ensures that we can continue delivering high-quality, culturally congruent care for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to the Alix Foundation and every donor who made this vision a reality.”In addition to completing the endowment, the Alix Foundation has committed an additional $300,000 in operational support over two years to strengthen Birth Detroit’s clinical services. These funds will directly support prenatal and postpartum care, childbirth education, home visits, and staffing across both the Birth Center and Easy Access Clinic."Birth Detroit is reimagining what safe, respectful birth looks like in Detroit — as the city's first and only freestanding community birth center, grounded in expertise, cultural reverence, and genuine respect for the families they serve. Birth Detroit is meeting a significant gap in care and establishing a high standard that can endure for generations. The Alix Foundation is honored to complete Birth Detroit's endowment, matching the Children's Foundation, whose leadership in building permanent funding for organizations like Birth Detroit is itself a model of visionary philanthropy. Birth Detroit is leading the charge for improving outcomes and experiences for birthing families in Michigan, and the Alix Foundation is proud to partner alongside."The Michigan Central Station Children’s Endowment Initiative is designed to build permanent funding streams for organizations advancing children’s and maternal health outcomes in Detroit. By leveraging matching funds, the initiative amplifies donor impact and helps ensure nonprofit sustainability.“This Initiative was designed to encourage organizations to think bigger and plan for the future, and this gift is a powerful reflection of that vision,” said Andrew Stein, President & CEO, Children’s Foundation of Michigan. “As Birth Detroit’s endowment partner, we’ve had the privilege of seeing their incredible work up close. We’re deeply grateful to the Alix Foundation for believing in Birth Detroit’s mission, and we hope this gift inspires even more people to learn about and support their work.”This transformative work requires continued community support. Birth Detroit invites donors, partners, and community members to join in sustaining a birth center that is transforming the spirit of care for families across Detroit.About Birth Detroit Birth Detroit is Detroit's first freestanding birth center, located in the Petosky-Otsego neighborhood on Detroit's west side. Through prenatal and postpartum care, birth center births, educational classes, and well-woman services, Birth Detroit works to address the maternal health crisis affecting Black women and create a future where birth is safe, sacred, loving, and celebrated for everyone. Since opening for births in January 2025, Birth Detroit continues to serve as a model of community-centered care. Learn more at www.birthdetroit.com About Alix Foundation: The Alix Foundation is a family foundation dedicated to supporting experts and advocates working at the intersection of health, education, and the well-being of women and children in Michigan and beyond. The Alix Foundation is proud to partner with Birth Detroit, in alignment with a current focus on supporting birthing families.About The Children’s Foundation of Michigan: The Children’s Foundation of Michigan promotes health and well-being for children in Michigan through strategic grantmaking, advocacy, and fundraising efforts. The Foundation has a legacy of supporting efforts that create more equitable opportunities for kids, stewarding philanthropic funds from the Children’s Hospital of Michigan dating back more than 130 years. Today, the Foundation advances the possibilities of philanthropy by building endowments for Michigan’s kids, improving the durability of youth-serving organizations, and supporting donors in achieving their unique giving goals. Learn more at YourChildrensFoundation.org.

Birth Detroit

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