AGROLIDYA Announces Strong Investor Demand for Poultry Investment Project in Turkey as Phase One Sells Out

Phase One sold out as AGROLIDYA targets full poultry project completion by 2027 amid rising investor demand.

Investor demand has exceeded our expectations. Phase One has sold out, and we remain fully committed to completing the poultry project by the end of 2027.” — Ayca Karaduman

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGROLIDYA has announced exceptional investor demand for its large-scale poultry investment project in Turkey, confirming that all allocations in Phase One have been fully sold out ahead of schedule.The company also confirmed that the full integrated poultry development program is progressing as planned, with total project completion targeted by the end of 2027.As global investors continue seeking stable opportunities in agriculture, food production, and real assets, AGROLIDYA’s poultry farm investment model has attracted strong attention from both domestic and international investors looking for professionally managed agricultural investments in Turkey.Speaking on behalf of the company, Ayça Karaduman, General Manager of AGROLIDYA and Agricultural Engineer, stated:“We are proud to confirm that the first phase of our poultry investment project has been completely sold out. The strong demand we have received reflects increasing investor confidence in food production assets, poultry farming, and AGROLIDYA’s professional management structure.”The AGROLIDYA poultry investment program is designed to provide investors with access to modern poultry farming operations without the need to manage day-to-day activities. The company oversees the entire process, including land sourcing, construction, operational management, workforce coordination, veterinary supervision, feed planning, and commercial sales.This turnkey investment structure has positioned AGROLIDYA as an emerging name in poultry farm investment, agricultural asset management, and passive income opportunities backed by real production.Karaduman added:“Turkey has significant long-term potential in poultry production, food security, and agricultural exports. Our mission is to build a fully integrated and sustainable poultry ecosystem that creates value for investors while strengthening agricultural production capacity.”According to the company, additional project phases will be released throughout 2026 and 2027 as new facilities are completed and brought into operation.AGROLIDYA’s poultry expansion strategy includes modern farm infrastructure, advanced biosecurity systems, efficient water usage, renewable energy planning, sustainable waste management, and scalable production facilities built to international standards.“Investor demand has exceeded our expectations, and we believe this is only the beginning. Our target is to complete the entire poultry investment project by the end of 2027 and become one of the most trusted agricultural investment brands in the region,” Karaduman concluded.For poultry investment opportunities , agricultural partnerships, or further information, please visit www.investagrolidya.com

AGROLIDYA Poultry Investment Project in Turkey

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