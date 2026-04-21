ev.energy and Sense partner to deliver household-level DER orchestration at scale from the grid-edge

ev.energy and Sense to lower household energy bills through AMI and DER orchestration in a newly announced strategic partnership.

ev.energy and Sense to lower household energy bills through AMI and DER orchestration in a newly announced strategic partnership.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ev.energy, the global leader in Distributed Energy Resource (DER) orchestration and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) services, and Sense, a pioneer in real-time grid-edge intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to help energy utilities detect, monitor, and manage DERs. The collaboration unlocks cost-avoidance opportunities by integrating Sense’s Waveform AI, available through AMI 2.0 metering with ev.energy’s platform, expanding value beyond bulk system-level load management alone to include household-by-household orchestration at scale, localized flexibility for reliability, and increased capacity in the distribution system.Overcoming the Grid-Edge Visibility GapAs electrification accelerates—with over 7 million EVs on U.S. roads and rising adoption of residential solar and batteries—utilities are under immense pressure to maintain grid reliability without skyrocketing rates. According to ev.energy and The Brattle Group analysis , optimizing when electric vehicles charge could help utilities avoid $30 billion in annual system costs by 2035, potentially lowering household energy bills for all by up to 10%.While ev.energy’s hardware-agnostic platform reaches a market-leading 89% in North America, many utilities still face an enrollment ceiling. Across the U.S., typical EV programs often see only 3% to 5% participation due to a lack of device visibility and the friction of manual onboarding. This lack of visibility directly translates to reduced grid value, as utilities cannot accurately forecast or tap into the latent flexibility of the thousands of invisible assets on their feeders. Furthermore, existing programs often rely on a single point of failure—telematics or cloud APIs that, if interrupted, can leave the utility without control during critical peak events.Immediate Strategic Value for UtilitiesThe ev.energy and Sense partnership addresses these challenges by creating auto-enrollment opportunities that can scale to every home through on-meter software. Sense’s Waveform AI detects device-level activity at the meter, while ev.energy’s platform orchestrates those assets into a reliable grid resource. The companies will initially focus their joint rollout across the North East and the West Coast of the US, delivering immediate advantages for utilities:- Expanding Access to Bill-Saving Programs: By turning the smart meter into an automated enrollment engine, utilities can reach households with older "dumb" chargers, PV inverters, or electric vehicles without built-in telematics, expanding the addressable market to 100% of DER owners behind an upgraded meter.- Built-in Reliability and Redundancy for Critical Grid Programs: By layering AMI data alongside vehicle telematics and charger OCPP connections, the partnership solves the single point of failure challenge. If a cloud connection to a vehicle drops, the AMI feed ensures the utility maintains visibility and verification of the load shift, keeping the grid stable and savings on track.- Turning Grid Intelligence into Audit-Ready Savings: The integration provides the high-fidelity meter data needed for Public Utility Commission rate cases, providing the defensible evidence required to prove the financial value of every kilowatt shifted.“The grid is no longer a one-way street; it’s a dynamic network of grid citizens,” said Nick Woolley, CEO and Co-Founder of ev.energy. “By layering Sense’s AMI intelligence over our platform, we are giving utilities the surgical tools they need to reach every household, maintain a reliable connection to every device, and orchestrate the grid edge device-by-device and feeder-by-feeder. Together with utilities, we can ensure that the energy transition is resilient, equitable, and delivers real value to every ratepayer.”From System-Level to Transformer-Level ControlBeyond immediate enrollment gains, the partnership enhances the long-term potential of ev.energy’s NetworkSync Bundle—an active Non-Wires Alternative (NWA) designed to manage local distribution constraints. While traditional VPPs focus on system-wide peak flattening, this collaboration enables utilities to manage thermal limits at the transformer and feeder level.“Sense brings real-time grid intelligence to the distribution grid with software on the latest generation of AMI meters,” said Mike Phillips, CEO and Co-Founder of Sense. “By combining our ability to see the power flow at the edge of the grid all the way down to individual devices with ev.energy’s proven ability to orchestrate those devices, we are creating solutions that can provide the grid-responsive load flexibility that is critical to controlling costs. We’re excited to start this journey with our shared utility clients to make energy more affordable for everyone.”About ev.energyev.energy exists to connect everyone to cleaner, cheaper, simpler energy—managing the world’s distributed energy resources, everywhere. ev.energy provides a scalable, inclusive, and proven platform that turns electric vehicles, solar, and batteries into flexible grid assets, unlocking real value for energy providers, consumers, and the planet. With a global base of utility and OEM partners, ev.energy is the leading force in multi-asset DER orchestration. Learn more at https://www.ev.energy/ Media contact:James Pratleypress@ev.energyAbout SenseSense partners with electric utilities to build a more reliable, resilient, and affordable distribution grid. As the creator of Waveform AI, Sense translates high-resolution electrical signals from advanced metering infrastructure into real-time, localized insights for the grid and the home. By unlocking the full value of smart meters, Sense enables consumer cost savings, earlier fault detection, improved outage response, enhanced wildfire mitigation, and smarter grid planning. Sense is based in Cambridge, Mass. Learn more at Sense.com.Media contact:Laura Moraritypress@sense.com

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