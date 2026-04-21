Logo NRGT La Palmichla Resources Projection 2026 La Palmichala Mine Photo GMSacha Inchi 2026

Energy Today (OTCMKTS: NRGT)starts extracting and shipping Concentrate to China. The Palmichala Mine has a 43-101 report reporting the amount of resources

Energy today (OTCMKTS:NRGT)

Energy Today OTCMKTS:NRGT, the first operating Green Mine with (OTCMKTS:QEDN) selling Bullion concentrate to China” — Nanny (Kate) Bahnsen

SHERIDON, WY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Today starts extracting and shipping Ore Concentrate from la Palmichala mine to ChinaEnergy today (OTCMKTS:NRGT)Energy Today and Green Mind International Corporation engaged Consultores Independientes en Gestión de Recursos Naturales S.A. (CRN) to prepare a Technical Report for La Pamichala that met Canadian NI 43-101 standards in 2013.The report provided the following results:The complete report is located on the OTC website https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NRGT/research At that time, when the 43-101 report was finished, the value of the resources in USD was 75% less than the value of the resources in 2026. This made the project not as attractive for Energy today, and management decided to wait for La Palmichala, which has a high concentration of resources and a higher price.In April 2024, Energy Today started negotiations with the current owners of the title of La Pamichala to operate the Ore Concentrate with high resources.From April 2024 to December 2025, Energy Today worked to bring the operating mine to the standards required to operate and upgrade the necessary equipment, making the mine operational again with the Green Mind Vision needed to comply with the environmental requirements of an operational green mine.This includes the following:1- Increase production from 400 to 6,000 tons of Ore concentrate per month.2- Provide environmental green solutions by growing Sacha Inchi in the Palmichala mine and helping older mine workers to start becoming farmers. (Most mine workers are not able to work in the mines after they are 45 or 50 years old, so we are providing an alternative to being a mine worker)3- Provide a real environmental solution by building a state-of-the-art mine processing plant in Remedios with Chinese equipment4- Provide new protocols to help improve the lives of the community in Remedios.End of 2025 La Plamichala mine started shipping Ore to the Chinese processing mine located in 1.5 hours from Remedios.Last year, sales were over $265,000 USD in 2025Projected sales for 2026 are over $310,640 USD per month or $3,720,000 USD per year at 400 tons per month of Ore concentrate.Projected income after increasing the production to 6,000 tons of Ore concentrate per month will be $39,670,000 USD per year.The Bullion concentrate with high-purity physical precious metals is being shipped and sold in China.The Bullion concentrate can have a 35% to 55% concentration of high-purity physical precious metals.Why are we selling this Ore concentrate to China?1- We don't have our own processing plant in Remedios2- Oreconcentrate has less environmental impact on our facilities3- Chinese companies have high-end processing plants that extract all the high-purity physical precious metals and many other metals at a faster and more efficient rate than the processing plants in Colombia.4- Ore concentrate is easier to transport and requires fewer environmental and legal requirements5- China is buying all the Ore concentrate with high-value precious metals that we can ship to their facility in China.The current processing plant has only Chinese equipment and can process 11 tons of ore per hour.La palmichala wants to build and operate its own processing plant with a capacity of 240 tons per day of ore and process 6,000 tons of ore from la Palmichala and other mines in the area. Remedios has over 150 small mines that need to process the Ore. China wants to buy all the Ore with high concentration of precious metals available now.QED Connect is working with Energy Today to continue to grow Sacha Inchi, and all make the Palmichala project an eco-friendly project by 2030Katharina BahnsenEnergy Today+1 239-413-2208email us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedInOtherKatharina BahnsenEnergy Today+1 239-413-2208email us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

Ore of La Palmichala Mine being process

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