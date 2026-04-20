Riser Fitness Announces Largest Development Agreement in Xponential Fitness History

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Agreement covers new Club Pilates studios in six states, consolidating Riser Fitness’s position as the largest Club Pilates operator by total committed units.

Under the agreement, Riser Fitness secured exclusive development rights to all remaining available Club Pilates territories in six states: Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, and Minnesota.” — Eduardo Lombardi, Co-CEO, Riser Fitness

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riser Fitness , the largest operator within the Club Pilates system by total committed units, today announced that its affiliated development entities have entered into a landmark five-year multi-unit development agreement with Club Pilates to significantly expand the brand’s presence across the United States.The agreement calls for the development of 127 new Club Pilates studios across six states, significantly expanding the brand’s footprint in key U.S. markets.Under the terms of the agreement, Riser Fitness has acquired exclusive development rights to all remaining available Club Pilates territories in six states — Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, and Minnesota.This agreement meaningfully consolidates development of Club Pilates locations across several of the brand’s most important U.S. markets, positioning Riser Fitness to drive long-term growth through both new studio development and strategic acquisitions. The agreement supports the company’s strategy of building a scaled, operationally integrated platform capable of delivering consistent studio-level performance across diverse markets.Riser Fitness currently operates 113 Club Pilates studios across eight states and international markets, including Mexico and Australia. With more than 175 additional studios in development globally and master franchisee rights in Mexico, the company controls over 340 Club Pilates licenses worldwide, making it the largest operator in the system by total committed units.The announcement follows Riser Fitness’s recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for two consecutive years and builds on more than $140 million in growth capital commitments secured from funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”).EXECUTIVE PERSPECTIVES“This agreement reflects over a decade of disciplined execution, building a platform that can scale efficiently without compromising the member experience or instructor quality that defines Club Pilates. Club Pilates continues to resonate with members seeking a highly effective, low-impact fitness experience, and securing exclusive development rights in six states reflects the trust the brand has placed in our ability to execute at scale while maintaining the high standards that define the system.”— Eduardo Lombardi, Co-CEO, Riser Fitness“Riser Fitness has built a highly scalable platform with disciplined capital deployment and a clear ability to translate investment into consistent unit-level performance. We view this agreement as a continuation of our support of Riser Fitness’ long-term growth strategy, which is supported by strong fundamentals and experienced operators.”— Mac Maynard, Managing Director, Fortress Investment Group“Riser Fitness has been an exceptional operator in our system, with a proven ability to develop and operate studios at scale while maintaining the integrity of the brand. This agreement allows us to further align with a franchisee group who understands how to grow Club Pilates the right way across complex and high-value markets.”— Mike Nuzzo, CEO, Xponential Fitness ABOUT THE COMPANIESAbout Riser FitnessRiser Fitness is the largest operator in the Club Pilates system by total committed units. Founded in 2013, the company currently operates more than 110 studios across eight states, with a growing international presence, and has more than 340 licenses across its global development pipeline. Riser Fitness continues to expand through new studio development, strategic acquisitions, and international growth, bringing premium Pilates experiences to communities across its markets.About Club PilatesFounded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises ten years running, Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 lists multiple times, and honored with Forbes’ Best Customer Service Award. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors, including its 500-hour training program. Club Pilates is headquartered in Irvine, CA and is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, a leading curator of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com About Fortress Investment GroupFortress has provided significant growth capital to support Riser Fitness’s continued expansion. Fortress Investment Group is a diversified global investment manager with approximately $54 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025. AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts. Learn more at www.fortress.com Media Contact

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