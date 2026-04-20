Hathr.AI is the most secure AI tool on the Market

Hathr.AI achieves landmark federal validation for defense-grade security and compliance, joining the Military-Civilian Health Ecosystem.

Hathr.AI is the AI choice for Healthcare Teams. Hathr.AI brings best in class tech, AND the security, privacy, and compliance you should expect” — Sam Hart

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal Validation Confirms Defense-Grade Security and Compliance StandardsHathr.AI, a leader in secure, compliant artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare, today announced its approval to join the Military-Civilian Health Ecosystem administered by the National Institute for Defense Health Cooperation (NIDHC) at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Hathr.AI is the only AI healthcare platform to achieve this federal recognition. https://www.hathr.ai/blogs/hathr-ai-nidhc-approval-military-civilian-health-ecosystem This landmark approval represents validation that Hathr.AI ( https://www.hathr.ai ) meets the rigorous security, compliance, and operational readiness standards required by the U.S. Department of Defense and federal health agencies. In addition - it validates it as the most secure commercial tool as well."This approval from NIDHC reflects our fundamental commitment to building healthcare AI the right way," said Sam Hart, CEO of Hathr.AI. "While many companies claim to offer secure healthcare AI, only one has been vetted by the Department of War's Defense Health Cooperation Institute. You don't have to choose between security and best in class Tech."The Military-Civilian Health Ecosystem approval validates Hathr.AI across critical dimensions:National Security Grade Security: Hathr.AI's security framework was built from the ground up to protect sensitive health data in mission-critical environments. The platform has been evaluated against real-world threat models developed over decades of Department of Defense information assurance experience.HIPAA Compliance and Beyond: Federal defense systems require more than HIPAA baseline standards. Hathr.AI implements defense-in-depth security with multiple layers of encryption, access controls, and transparency mechanisms that exceed standard compliance requirements. In addition, it's unique for a commercial tool because it's hosted entirely in an approved GovCloud Environment.Privacy-First Architecture: Hathr.AI's privacy architecture prioritizes patient data protection as the core design principle. The platform includes end-to-end encryption, role-based access control, comprehensive audit logging, and continuous security monitoring as standard features. In addition, anything put into Hathr.AI"The NIDHC vetting process is rigorous because federal agencies protect some of the most sensitive healthcare scenarios in the country," noted [Chief Compliance Officer Name], Chief Compliance Officer at Hathr.AI. "The fact that Hathr.AI is now a part of NIDHC means our platform can be trusted with any healthcare organization's patient data."The approval opens opportunities for Hathr.AI to contribute to federal health innovation. The company will participate in https://www.hathr.ai/partnerships ">NIDHC interagency meetings and collaborative initiatives to identify funded projects and address critical gaps in operational health readiness.For healthcare organizations evaluating AI platforms, Hathr.AI's NIDHC approval provides significant advantages:• Simplified Procurement: Federal vetting streamlines procurement processes for government healthcare systems.• Compliance Validation: Third-party federal approval serves as validation for auditors, regulators, and boards.• Patient Trust: Defense-grade security standards provide confidence in data protection.• Risk Reduction: Federal validation demonstrates stability and credibility.• Network Access: Connection to a vetted ecosystem of military, veteran, and civilian health innovators."Healthcare organizations face a false choice—embrace AI innovation or maintain security standards," said Sam Hart, Owner of Hathr.AI. "Our NIDHC approval proves this isn't necessary. The most trustworthy healthcare AI is also the most innovative. We built Hathr.AI on that principle from day one."Hathr.AI's platform ( https://www.hathr.ai/how-it-works ) serves healthcare organizations ranging from hospitals to federal agencies, providing ( https://www.hathr.ai/how-it-works ) AI solutions across healthcare use cases while maintaining strict privacy and security protocols. The platform's modular architecture allows organizations to integrate advanced AI capabilities without requiring wholesale system replacements.Healthcare leaders interested in federal-grade AI healthcare solutions are invited to schedule a product demonstration should contact the Hathr.AI team at contact@hathr.ai, or reach out at https://www.hathr.ai/contact For security and compliance information, visit https://www.hathr.ai/security and https://www.hathr.ai/compliance **ABOUT HATHR.AI**Hathr.AI is a leading provider of secure, compliant artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare organizations. The company was founded on the principle that healthcare AI should be built with security, privacy, and compliance as core architecture. For more information, visit www.hathr.ai **ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR DEFENSE HEALTH COOPERATION**The NIDHC operates under the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) and oversees collaborative health initiatives between military, veteran, and civilian health systems. Their mission: "Learning to Care for Those in Harm's Way."MEDIA CONTACT:Hathr.AIcontact@hathr.aiFor partnership inquiries, visit https://www.hathr.ai/contact

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