Lisa Coppola Delivers Uplifting New Single, 'Life Is What You Make It'

"Life Is What You Make It" was released world-wide on April 11, 2026.

"Life Is What You Make It" is the first single from forthcoming EP, 'Showing Up As Myself'.

This song really spoke to me the first time I heard it—it felt like a message I already believed in and wanted to share in my own voice.” — Lisa Coppola

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International charting Americana/Adult Contemporary artist Lisa Coppola announces the release of her new single, “Life Is What You Make It,” now available on all major streaming platforms.Written by Dennis Sy, the track delivers an uplifting blend of rock and blues influences, anchored by a soulful and emotionally resonant vocal performance from Coppola. Building from a reflective verse into an inspiring, message-driven chorus, the song centers on themes of perspective and empowerment.“This song really spoke to me the first time I heard it—it felt like a message I already believed in and wanted to share in my own voice,” says Coppola.The single was produced by multi-GRAMMY-winning producer Lonnie Park, who also performed all instrumentation and contributed vocals, bringing depth and richness to the track’s polished sound.“Life Is What You Make It” serves as the first release from Coppola’s forthcoming EP, “Showing Up As Myself,” a project that explores authenticity, growth, and personal transformation through a series of emotionally driven songs.Coppola’s recent work has achieved international recognition, including chart success with “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Remix 2024,” which reached #10 on the iTunes UK Overall Chart, #1 on the UK Easy Listening Chart, and #1 on the Portugal Overall Albums Chart. She also earned #1 on the iTunes World Music Chart as part of Amy McAllister’s Power of One Movement, which went on to win Best Music Group at the 2024 World Entertainment Awards. Additionally, Coppola has charted #8 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart as part of Oliver Sean’s Real Indie Project, and her single “Simon’s Kiss” reached the Top 40 on the U.S. iTunes Rock Chart.A two-time Josie Music Award winner and longtime Recording Academy voting member, Coppola continues to build momentum with her signature blend of powerful vocals and message-driven artistry.“Life Is What You Make It” is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify , Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and TIDAL. For more information on Lisa Coppola, visit her website at www.LisaCoppola.com

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