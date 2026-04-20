Just Minnie Debuts At the Edges of Time, An Emotionally Driven Album Rooted in Healing

Emerging songwriter and producer invites listeners to reconnect with their inner strength through deeply personal storytelling

If a song can help someone feel understood, even for a few minutes, then it’s done something meaningful.” — Just Minnie

ARLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging songwriter and music producer Just Minnie announces the release of her latest album, At the Edges of Time, a powerful and emotionally resonant body of work designed to inspire healing, resilience and self-discovery. Blending cinematic soundscapes with intimate, vulnerable lyrics, the album delivers an experience grounded in authenticity and emotional connection.Based in Washington, Just Minnie creates music with the intention of reaching individuals navigating life’s challenges, particularly women seeking empowerment and clarity. At the Edges of Time explores universal themes of love, loss, identity and transformation, with each track inviting listeners into a space where they can feel seen, understood and supported.“I don’t just want to make music,” says Just Minnie. “I want to create an immersive sound experience that meets people where they are, especially in the moments they feel unseen or unheard. If a song can help someone feel understood, even for a few minutes, then it’s done something meaningful.”The album moves seamlessly between soft, introspective ballads and uplifting, anthemic moments, capturing the complexity of emotional healing. Standout themes center on choosing light in difficult moments, embracing vulnerability and rediscovering inner strength.What sets Just Minnie apart is her commitment to purpose-driven artistry in an industry often shaped by trends. Her creative process is rooted in lived experience, transforming moments of struggle and growth into music that resonates on a deeply human level.In addition to the album release, Just Minnie is leveraging modern platforms like TikTok to extend her storytelling through visual and short-form content, creating a more immersive connection with listeners.At the Edges of Time is now available on Spotify. Listen to the album here: https://open.spotify.com/album/2ak6zw2HiOroNpq5VNqFHS About Just MinnieBased in Arlington, Washington, Just Minnie is an emerging songwriter and music producer creating emotionally driven, purpose-centered music rooted in healing, resilience and self-discovery. Known for blending cinematic soundscapes with intimate, vulnerable storytelling, her work explores themes of love, loss, identity and transformation. Her latest album, At the Edges of Time, is a 15-track project that guides listeners through a deeply personal journey of emotional rebuilding and choosing light in life’s most difficult moments.###

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