USA Pickleball and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announce National Partnership to Grow Youth Access to Pickleball

USA Pickleball brings pickleball to Boys & Girls Clubs Across the Country

Partnership positions USA Pickleball as the official provider of pickleball programming for Clubs nationwide, expanding access to millions of youth

By aligning with a partner that reaches millions of kids every year, we have the opportunity to introduce pickleball at scale and create lasting impact in communities nationwide.” — Jose Moreno

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Pickleball , the National Governing Body for the sport, today announced a national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), a collaboration that will introduce pickleball to millions of youth across the country and significantly expand access to the fastest-growing sport in the United States.As part of the partnership, USA Pickleball becomes the official provider of pickleball programming for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, delivering equipment, resources, and structured programming designed to create sustainable, long-term engagement with the sport.“This partnership is about more than growing the game; it is about creating access and opportunity where it matters most,” said Jose Moreno, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of USA Pickleball. “Boys & Girls Clubs of America has set the standard for youth development in this country. By aligning with a partner that reaches millions of kids every year, we have the opportunity to introduce pickleball at scale and create lasting impact in communities nationwide.”Boys & Girls Clubs of America operates more than 5,500 locations nationwide, serving over four million young people each year, including Clubs on Native lands, U.S. military installations, and in public housing communities. Through this partnership, USA Pickleball will help integrate pickleball into Club programming, exposing millions of youth to the sport in safe, supportive environments.The initiative will deliver pickleball starter kits to Club locations nationwide, beginning with a major launch in Arizona that will reach all 75 Clubs across the state and more than 50,000 youth. Each kit includes Franklin paddles, balls, and nets, supported by custom training modules developed and approved by USA Pickleball to ensure consistent, high-quality programming year after year.To help accelerate the program, USA Pickleball will contribute an initial $100,000 investment to support implementation and growth and will also commit to installing one pickleball court at a Boys & Girls Club location every year.This partnership builds on the impact of USA Pickleball Serves, the organization’s charitable arm, which is committed to making a positive national impact through the sport. USA Pickleball Serves supports community initiatives, including court enhancements, educational youth programs, and inclusive play.From April 2024 through April 2026, USA Pickleball Serves has already made measurable progress:-936,356 individuals served-315,022 youth engaged-26,853 pickleballs provided-13,208 paddles supplied-530 nets donated“Sports play a critical role in how young people build confidence and develop leadership skills,” said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Through this partnership with USA Pickleball, we’re expanding access to a fast-growing, highly accessible sport and ensuring that more youth can play, connect, and thrive. This is really about creating meaningful experiences for kids and teens through this sport, experiences that support their growth and success.”At a time when the average cost of youth sports continues to rise, pricing many families out of participation, this partnership helps ensure that access to sport remains inclusive, community-driven, and affordable.For more information, visit usapickleball.org.

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