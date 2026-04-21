BRANIFF INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES BEAUTIFUL NEW TRAVEL BOOKING SITE AT FLYBRANIFF.COM

Fly Braniff, Stay Braniff, Tour Braniff at FlyBraniff.com FlyBraniff.com makes it easy to book your next vacation Braniff International

Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International, announces the official launch of its new online travel booking platform, www.flybraniff.com.

DFW AIRPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International, announces the official launch of its new online travel booking platform, www.flybraniff.com . This innovative site allows travelers to arrange global travel while offering a specialized focus on Braniff’s legendary hospitality legacy. The site features travel booking through an array of Braniff’s highly respected travel partners.The new FlyBraniff.com website enables guests to book flights, hotels, cars, and tours worldwide with significant discounts of up to 60-percent, including luxury travel. A centerpiece of the new platform is the integration of Braniff International Hotels, enabling travelers to book discounted stays at the company's licensed properties throughout Latin America and the United States. The use of the site is open to the public and is free, including Braniff’s customers, employees and retirees.“The creation of this booking entity is the culmination of our efforts to keep the Braniff customer 'on board' not only in the air but also on the ground,” according to Collin L. Ice, Chief Operating Officer. The site features iconic destinations from Braniff’s former route system and highlights the company’s portfolio of luxury hotel and resort properties, including the upcoming restoration of the Braniff Hostess College Apartments in Dallas and the proposed restoration of a former Braniff hotel in Ecuador.Key features of www.flybraniff.com include:· Global Booking: Access to flights, hotels, tours and car rentals throughout the world· Hotel Specialty: Direct booking for Braniff luxury properties, including the historic Braniff Hostess College in Dallas, and the magnificent Princess Mundo Imperial Hotel in Acapulco.· Exclusive Discounts: Savings of up to 60-percent on international travel and hotel stays.· Braniff Blog: A new travel blog featuring updates on Braniff's history, design, and upcoming projects along with a weekly focus on exciting travel destinations.· Support for History: A portion of all bookings made through the site directly benefits Braniff Airways Foundation and its mission to preserve the Airline's 100-year legacy.For every reservation made, Braniff will donate a portion of the proceeds from that reservation to support Braniff Airways Foundation.ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail, historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a large portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store at www.braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores.Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies. The company operates an online travel booking site at www.flybraniff.com , which offers significant travel discounts at many Braniff International hotel and destinations worldwide.Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 50,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company’s records retention facility in Arkansas.Braniff Airways has funded an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.For more information: www.braniffinternational.com and www.flybraniff.com Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261Jessica.martin@braniffinternational.com214-233-6473

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